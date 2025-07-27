11 Most Charming Drive-In Movie Theaters That Are Still Operable Across America To This Day
Almost a century ago, the very first drive-in movie theater in the United States played a film on an outdoor screen for a sea of patrons watching from their vehicles in New Jersey. Since then, the tradition of these quirky theaters where you can watch a movie without getting out of the driver's seat has continued. While some people assume that this is an outdated activity, it's actually still a classic experience in the summertime.
In fact, there are more than 300 drive-in movie theaters that remain in full operation across the country to this day. Plenty of families still visit these establishments for their nostalgic charm and the chance to watch a film without being cooped up inside during the summer. It's a fun, effortless activity that can be entertaining for all ages.
The Islands team sought to identify the best of these remaining drive-in theaters that continue to offer an exceptional movie-going experience in the modern era. To figure this out, we combed through very honest reviews from real visitors. Using their candid thoughts, we discovered which ones had the most unique offerings, long-running track records, or overall pleasant atmospheres. That eventually led us to this final list of the 11 most charming drive-in theaters in America that are still in operation today, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre (Lakeland, Florida)
The Silver Moon Drive-In Theatre has been showing films on its grounds for over 75 years — that's more time than most of their patrons have been walking the earth! Located in the city of Lakeland, Florida, their big claim to fame is being one of only four drive-in movie theaters left in the entire state. Even though it's one of the last stragglers, it still has all the retro charm you hope to find at one of these establishments. As one individual summed it up in a Google Review, "Place is by far awesome. It has not only been here forever but it gives you a chance to bring the kids to an old school setting teach them things from the past. It is so awesome watching the boys and their innocence just watching a movie out the trunk. We actually live three hours away and still come up at least twice a year from home and make sure to swing by if we're in the area. You won't regret the experience."
Silver Moon has two different screens at the facility where they typically put on recently released movies you'd find at a standard theater. Each one shows two movies per night, with one starting around 8:45 p.m. and the second feature beginning closer to 11:00 p.m. It happens to be one of the cheapest drive-in theaters around, with adult tickets costing $8 normally and just $5 a head on Thursdays. They also offer a few yummy, movie-going treats at their concession stand, including pizza, hot dogs, popcorn, and even individual pickles.
Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theatre (Wisconsin Dells, WI)
Out in the middle of a giant field in Wisconsin sits one of the greatest surviving drive-in theaters in the United States. The Big Sky Twin Drive-In Theater. This classic attraction is located in the adorable city of Wisconsin Dells, which is right next to one of the best rivers in Wisconsin for more summer fun.
The theater lets you see two modern movies from the comfort of your vehicle. It costs just $10 per ticket for adults and $5 for kids under age 11. Considering the price of a ticket to catch just a single movie in a regular indoor theater is over $16 on average in the United States, that's a really great deal.
Former visitors to this family-friendly operation loved the experience, but have issued a few suggestions for future attendees. A Redditor in r/madisonwi explained, "How fun! I love Big Sky Drive In. You can sit in your car, park backwards and open your trunk and build a little bed in the back if you have a hatch back, or sit outside behind your car on chairs or blankets. Be sure to bring some blankets as it gets pretty chilly!" So, just make sure you arrive at Big Sky Twin Drive-In prepared because you don't want to be shivering throughout the whole film.
The other thing that makes this Wisconsin theater stand out from the crowd is its concession stand menu. Namely, they cook up homemade burgers and sloppy joes alongside the usual snacks and candy. This makes it easy to turn the evening into dinner and a show without planning those two components separately.
99W Drive-In (Newberg, OR)
While many drive-in theaters across the United States only open their doors for a brief period during the hottest months of summer, 99W Drive-In does things a little differently. This Oregon theater actually has its opening weekend in mid-March and then keeps showing movies all the way until December. The amount of time that they're closed is how long most of the other theaters stay open!
It can be equally as fun to visit 99W Drive-In as a fall or winter activity, too. One person in r/askportland broke down, "We go every year, a few times a year. It's rarely that cold in portland in Dec and I find that a few cozy blankets are more than enough to stay warm. We occasionally will pop the heat on if we get cold but generally it's not needed. Our body heat mostly stays trapped in the car and keeps it a bit warmer than outside as long as you don't leave the car a bunch." Another fun thing about this theater is that it shows a huge range of films.
Of course, they show the most in-demand modern movies at the box office on the weekend, but they don't stop there. They also put on older films from the '90s and earlier. Along with odd specialty nights, like Sasquatch Savagery Under The Stars night, when they show classic features like "Creature From The Black Lake" and "Night Of The Demon".
Skyview Drive-In (Belleville, IL)
All you need to do is read one review from former patrons about how much they love the Skyview Drive-In to be convinced that it's worth a visit. As someone in r/illinois aptly described, "They may be the same family that has been running the place forever, because they sure knew what they were doing. Concession stand was retro but clean and the prices were surprisingly low. Bathrooms were clean and well lit. We really got a kick out of the snowcone stand they had set up. A dozen kids in line, like 40 years ago." This establishment has indeed mastered the art of drive-ins after 76 years in business.
Even though it has added a few modern touches, this outdoor theater still manages to uphold that vintage feel. For instance, they still use the same old-school Skyview sign that was up in 1997.Over the weekend, they play a variety of child-friendly films and options for adults across their two screens.
Wellfleet Cinemas (Wellfleet, MA)
Originally opened back in 1957, the Wellfleet Drive-In is the only outdoor theater of its kind left in Cape Cod. This little region on the East Coast receives over 3.2 million visitors from June to August who are all eager to find family-friendly activities. Considering this influx of tourists and families, it makes sense that Wellfleet is one of New England's best and most unforgettable activities during the summer.
Their movie-goers are very loyal and vocal about their admiration for the long-running theater as well. One visitor detailed their multi-decade love of this Cape Cod cinema in a Google Review, writing, "Ive been going here since I was 8 (I'm now 31). I've been to drive ins all over the country and no one quite captures the nostalgia of drive ins like welfleet does. It has all you could want at a drive-in – good prices, good food, clean bathrooms, efficient operations.. and then theres the little extras they do with the intermission commercials from the 50s, the original sound boxes that just transports you back in time. Seriously love this place. Never change!"
While they only have a single screen, Wellfleet does put on two current movies per night on most evenings, and there is plenty of room for a huge sea of cars to fit. Another fun aspect is that they have mini golf available, where you can play a few holes while you're waiting for the movie to get started.
Swan Drive-In Theatre & Diner (Blue Ridge, GA)
In 2025, the Swan Drive-In Theatre & Diner is celebrating a full 70 years in business so far. That impressive track record is likely due to all the high-end touches that make a night at this drive-in feel special. First of all, it's located right in the heart of Blue Ridge, which has one of the most beautiful mountain towns in all of America. This definitely adds an intriguing element since the theater is in the midst of all this nature.
Secondly, the establishment goes above and beyond to ensure that their patrons feel treated during their evening at the movies. For instance, all you have to do is input your parking spot number online. Then, you can order anything you want from their menu that will be delivered right to the driver's side window.
Plus, it seems like the food from the Swan Drive-In Theatre & Diner really exceeds people's expectations. One person said in a review on Tripadvisor, "The food was great- steak burgers and a great chili dog with Coca-cola that was so fizzy it "burned" on the way down.Fresh popcorn topped it off! And if you don't want to wait in line for the food, you have a way to order your food online and they will bring it out to you! Friendly staff in the concession stand that made us feel appreciated." No more trying to find your way through the dark parking lot, missing key parts of the movie waiting in line, and fumbling back to your car with your arms full of popcorn and spilling sodas when you go to the Swan.
Warwick Drive-In (Warwick, NY)
Understandably, it can be difficult to offer a bunch of screens with tons of different movies at a drive-in theater. Yet, the Warwick Theater in New York has enough space for three screens that show a total of six movies every night during the showing season from April until it gets too cold outside. Typically, one screen will show a couple of child-appropriate films, and then there will be more interesting flicks for adults on the other two.
Warwick Drive-In shows current movies that were recently released, so you'll get to see two new movies in one night for just $13 per person or $9 for kids (before fees). One common limitation of drive-in theaters is that the sound isn't very strong through the car's speakers. However, that doesn't seem to be an issue at the Warwick Drive-In. As one Google Review praised, "I had an absolutely delightful experience at Warwick drive-in theater. The ambiance was perfect, with the gentle hum of the car speakers and the warm glow of the outdoor lights. The movies were screened with such clarity, making for an immersive viewing experience. The outdoor setting allowed for a refreshing change from the usual indoor cinema experience. It was a wonderful evening filled with laughter and entertainment."
Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre (New Braunfels and Lubbock TX)
Most people think that drive-in theaters are on their way out, but the Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre proves that to be completely false. In fact, this Texas theater became so popular that they actually opened a second location in another city to serve the demand. Now, you can watch a movie under the night sky in either New Braunfels or Lubbock, six hours away.
The pet-friendly, family-run theater has three screens set up that put on one movie each during the week and double features back-to-back on Fridays and Saturdays. The vast majority of American drive-in theaters are forced to shutter for the winter. However, Stars & Stripes stays open throughout the whole year since Texas never gets that cold.
They even have a 50s-style restaurant on-site with a full menu serving everything from quarter-pound burgers and steak strips to Frito pie and made-to-order milkshakes. All in all, the whole setup has left a major impression on former guests of Stars & Stripes. There are thousands of positive reviews across many platforms, such as a person on Yelp who said, "The most relaxing movie experience. Double features Friday to Sunday. Admission is 9 a person. They offer car help for if you need it after the movie. There is a cafe and playground and very clean bathrooms. We love to come in the fall and tailgate. We often pick up dinner before coming and then enjoy it with our movie. The stars are so vivid out here I always enjoy looking up while we are out here."
Sunset Drive-In (San Luis Obispo, CA)
There are quite a few reasons why San Luis Obispo in California, is considered one of the best cities in America for a family-friendly vacation. The fun-filled Sunset Drive-In is just one of them. They have two large screens where they project four freshly released films nightly during the warm months of the year.
Along with humans, this theater also welcomes dogs as long as they remain on a leash and their owners are mindful about cleaning up after them. While the main attraction here is obviously the movies, there is actually another reason to check out the Sunset Drive-In when they're not showing films — the Sunday Swap Meet. On Sunday mornings in the parking lot of the drive-in, vendors selling all types of things from toys to antiques put on a sort of flea market that's run completely from their cars.
It's kind of like a weekly yard sale with a variety of sellers to explore and all sorts of unique treasures. It only costs a dollar to enter the Swap Meet on foot, or you could shell out $10 to get in early at 5 a.m. if you're really serious about finding the deals. As drastic as that sounds, people actually try to grab a spot for this function as quickly as possible because it's so popular. As one person explained in a Google Review, "Awesome drive in. The last of a dying breed. Swap meets on Sundays have an interesting variety of goods for sale."
Capri Drive-In (Coldwater, MI)
One individual encapsulated the appeal of the Capri Drive-In so perfectly in a Google Review, describing "Watching movies at a drive-in is a classic childhood staple and this location checks off all requirements! Plenty of easy parking, 2 different genres of movies playing, fresh popcorn and concessions and clean, easy to access restrooms." This spot is located in one of the most delightful small towns in the United States for a summer getaway called Coldwater, Michigan. The vintage element is definitely strong in this establishment, and an evening here almost feels like going back in time.
While the ambiance feels like it comes from another era, pretty much all the movies they put on are from this one. They have two theaters that play all sorts of movies to entertain any possible type of patron, and they're usually the newest releases to the theaters. With tickets costing just $12 for adults, $5 for ages five to 11, and being free for kids under the age of five, Capri is one of the more affordable drive-in options in America as well.
The Family Drive-In Theatre (Stephens City, VA)
Not only does Virginia have some of the best apple picking on the East Coast, but it also offers one of the top drive-in theaters in America when the sun goes down. In truth, the Family Drive-In Theatre of Stephens City might have some of the most passionate fans in the whole country. One visitor even explained that they drive over an hour and a half just to catch a flick from this specific drive-in. They detailed in a Google Maps Review, "If you are feeling nostalgic or just wanted to see what a drive in is like make the drive. They would appreciate the business. My wife and I drove out here for over 90 minutes. Just for the experience. I need to go out there again, Put it on your bucket list."
As the reviewer said, the Family Drive-In Theatre does feel like a gem from another time. They show four movies per night across two screens, and they have a full concession stand on-site with all the customary movie treats from snacks like popcorn to light meals such as hot dogs. Alternatively, movie-goers can arrive prepared and bring their own feast to the film without worry — something that is usually frowned upon at normal theaters.
Methodology
This list of the most charming drive-in theaters in the United States was devised through a three-step process. First, the Islands team consulted listicle-style articles and Reddit mega-threads about the topic of excellent drive-in movie theaters across America that are still showing films to this day. Once we determined a rough list of the so-called best ones, we did more intense research by reading honest reviews from real customers to determine which drive-in theaters are really still just as fun now as they were back in the day. After developing this list using their candid opinions, we finally looked at each establishment's website to gather specific details about the environment, offerings, opening times, and other pertinent information for visitors.