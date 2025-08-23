Michigan's Quirky Festival Involves A Giant Pizza And Something Strange Underground

These days, there are festivals to be found for just about anything that could have an audience of fans, but the star of this particular show is something that humans usually tend to avoid. The locale is the tiny town of Crystal Falls, Michigan, which is just north of the Wisconsin Border in the Upper Peninsula known for lake life vibes and summer vacations. The cause? Fungus, and there's one particularly large fungus in Crystal Falls that has made history for its size, spanning over 38 acres.

This fungus' scientific term is Armillaria bulbosa, and in 1992 a scientist named Johann Bruhn discovered the massive growth, estimated to weigh around 200,000 pounds, in the Iron County Forest. The fungus itself is more than just the mushroom "fruit" we see rising above ground; it also includes the expansive fungal network of this record breaking fungus that makes it practically invisible without first doing a lot of digging.

In the name of this underground oddity that's estimated to be thousands of years old, the Humongous Fungus Festival was born in the early 1990s. While the town of Crystal Falls is normally home to less than 2,000 year-round residents, the annual Humongous Fungus Festival brings droves of curious visitors in each summer from all over — all in the name of Fungi and celebrating a scientific oddity in a uniquely fun way. A tradition like this that has been going for over three decades has some interesting ways of celebrating one of the largest recorded fungi in the world.