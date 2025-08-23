Montana's Remote City Has Natural Hot Springs, A Vintage Theater, And Mountain Views

If you're looking for a destination that's relaxing, surrounded by nature, and with some western flair, then a vacation in Montana's White Sulphur Springs has your name on it. Tucked away in Smith River Valley, White Sulphur Springs is a remote, nature-filled town with something to offer every kind of traveler, from those looking to relax in some rejuvenating hot springs, to those seeking outdoor adventure, or vacationers hoping to experience some unique cultural attractions.

To get to White Sulphur Springs, the easiest way is to fly into Montana's mountain gem of an airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. From there, it's just a little over an hour-and-a-half drive into town. Helena Regional Airport is another option, which will be around one hour and 20 minutes away by car. As far as accommodations go, The Edith Hotel is a top option in town. The freshly renovated hotel offers free breakfast, daily housekeeping, and an off-site fitness center.