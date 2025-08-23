Montana's Remote City Has Natural Hot Springs, A Vintage Theater, And Mountain Views
If you're looking for a destination that's relaxing, surrounded by nature, and with some western flair, then a vacation in Montana's White Sulphur Springs has your name on it. Tucked away in Smith River Valley, White Sulphur Springs is a remote, nature-filled town with something to offer every kind of traveler, from those looking to relax in some rejuvenating hot springs, to those seeking outdoor adventure, or vacationers hoping to experience some unique cultural attractions.
To get to White Sulphur Springs, the easiest way is to fly into Montana's mountain gem of an airport, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. From there, it's just a little over an hour-and-a-half drive into town. Helena Regional Airport is another option, which will be around one hour and 20 minutes away by car. As far as accommodations go, The Edith Hotel is a top option in town. The freshly renovated hotel offers free breakfast, daily housekeeping, and an off-site fitness center.
A scenic Montana city
One of the best things to do in Montana is experience some of its unparalleled nature, and there's no shortage of that in White Sulphur Springs. To enjoy the town's namesake — the famous hot springs that have been used for centuries — head to Spa Hot Springs Motel. With a water quality often compared to Germany's luxurious spa town, Baden-Baden, the spa offers three different pools, at temperatures of 98, 105, and 103 degrees. But you don't have to be a guest to enjoy the springs — for non-hotel guests, regular adult passes are $14.
If you're looking to go hiking, camping, or bird watching, don't skip some time in Lewis and Clark National Forest, a 2.8 million-acre forest spanning across Central Montana's mountain ranges. If exploring by water is more your style, the town is also a gateway to Smith River State Park, where you can canoe, kayak, or paddle down the 59-mile Smith River, a journey which typically takes around four days. Skiers also shouldn't skip testing out the slopes of Showdown Ski Area, which features a 1,400-foot vertical drop, all natural snow, and remarkably few crowds.
Things to do in White Sulphur Springs
If you feel like catching a movie here, White Sulphur Springs is the place to do it. Its local theater is full of charm and history, dating back to the 1920s. The theater even shares a building with Stageline Pizza — so grab a pizza to enjoy while you watch. If possible, make a reservation ahead of time. Movies are typically shown on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings, with some additional times occasionally during the summer.
The Castle Museum is another must-visit while here. Dating back to 1892, the stone Victorian mansion was once the home of a local entrepreneur, but today, it's packed full of artifacts, clothing, photographs, and more, and the best way to learn about Montana during the Gilded Age and its pioneer past. Don't skip the carriage house behind the castle either, where you can step into more of Montana's local history by seeing a recreated one-room schoolhouse, a bank, and an old-fashioned stagecoach. The museum is open from mid-may through mid-September.