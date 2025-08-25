Italy's Stunning Region With Handsome Hill Towns And Mountain Charm Is More Affordable Than Tuscany

Tuscany is quintessential Italy. Honey-hued hill towns, vineyards that roll on and on to the horizon, villas framed by slender cypress trees — it's all here. Hailed as the very best region for wine lovers, boasting hidden hot springs with bright blue waters, and fairy-tale villages like San Gimignano, it's not among the most-visited places on the boot for nothing. But with crowds come the inevitable price hikes, and today Tuscany is ranked among the country's most exclusive destinations. But there's a secret: Another region right next door that has just the same gorgeous landscapes, rustic charm, and fantastic farm-to-table food, only for a fraction of the cost. Welcome to Le Marche.

Le Marche spans the Central-Eastern portion of Italy, spreading up the coast of the Adriatic Sea on one side, butting up to the great spine of the Apennine Mountains on the other. It's nowhere near as well-known as its Tuscan compadre and remains something of an off-the-beaten-path cut-out of the land of pizza and pasta. But there are treasures aplenty within. Yep, from hiking the jagged tops of the Monti Sibillini to lazing on the sands of the rivieras, sipping espressos in moody hill towns to unraveling Renaissance history in the ancient centers, there's lots on the menu.

Getting here also shouldn't be too much of a chore. Marche's central location in Italy means you can drive over from Rome in just 2.5 hours, and come all the way down from Venice in just a little over 3 hours. But there are also airports and ferry ports right on the doorstep of Le Marche itself. Take the city of Ancona. That has connections to major European hubs on low-cost airlines, along with ferries that link to Croatia, Greece, and Albania across the Adriatic.