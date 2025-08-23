Rhode Island's Walkable Vacation Destination Is A Relaxing Island Full Of Fantastic Beaches And Local Cuisine
Although it might be the smallest state in the country — in fact, it only takes about 45 minutes to drive from end to end — Rhode Island is full of incredible places you need to visit at least once. Providence, the tiny state's tiny capital, is home to T.F. Green International, named one of the best airports in the country. It provides easy access to nearly anywhere in the state, with service to more than 40 destinations across the country. But if it's beaches and island fun you seek, you'll want to head to Block Island, a vacation destination just a short ferry ride away from the mainland.
Although Rhode Island itself might not, technically, be an island, Block Island certainly is. It's located about 15 miles south of Narragansett, Rhode Island. It's small; only 10 square miles, and home to approximately 1,400 year-round residents. Due to the dangerous condition of rocks around the island, lighthouses were built to protect passing ships throughout the 19th century. Some still stand today, guarding the same waters.
Most visitors will arrive on the island by ferry. You can catch the high-speed boat from Newport between June and September, or drive to Point Judith, where tickets on the year-round ferry cost less than half the price of the high-speed option. You can also bring your bikes, surfboards, mopeds, or even cars on the traditional ferry, for an additional cost — but vehicle reservations must be made in advance by phone.
Beaches for sunbathing, surfing, and clamming
When you step off the ferry in New Shoreham, you may think that Block Island feels pretty compact. Indeed, the town is only a few walkable blocks around Old Harbor, where the ferries dock. Here, you'll find quite a few inns, restaurants, bars, and gift shops. But once you set out exploring, you'll find that the island is larger than you thought. To cover more ground, consider renting a bike on the island or bringing your own on the ferry. Thankfully, both bikes and taxis are easy to find on Block Island.
Block has over a dozen beaches, some of which are considered the best beaches in Rhode Island. Each is known for something a little different. Mohegan Bluffs, located about 1.7 miles south of town, is famous for its towering cliffs with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Ballard's Beach, meanwhile, is connected to a resort hotel near the ferry docks. It's the ideal spot for sunbathing, cocktail-sipping, and swimming — there are lifeguards on duty, and live music throughout the summer. Other beaches include Black Rock for surfing, Andy's Way for clamming, and Charlestown Beach for fishing.
Parks on the island are home to tennis courts and hiking trails, like Rodman's Hollow, which connects to the Block Island Greenway Traverse and Black Rock Beach beyond. All in all, there are close to 30 miles of trails across Block Island, both paved and unpaved. There are also boat rental options, which will give you a new perspective on the island's greenery, lighthouses, and dramatic cliffs, the same ones that frightened away sailors long ago.
Where to eat and sleep on Block Island
After a long day of swimming, surfing, or hiking, you'll be hungry. The island has quite a few restaurants to choose from. The Beachead is known for its take-out summer lobster bakes, and there's even a diner for hungry travelers at Block Island's small airport. Daily flights depart for the mainland thanks to New England Air, so it's possible to get to the island even if you don't like ferry rides. There are also bagel shops, bakeries, ice cream stores, and pubs nearby, which stand beside quaint bed and breakfasts ideal for a weekend getaway.
But there are plenty of options if you're looking for a place to stay, from historic summer resorts to quaint inns, from beachside, oceanview rooms to quiet inland farms and homes. The 1661 Resort is the top-rated on Tripadvisor, with several cottages and guesthouse options. The iconic Block Island Beach House offers access to the hotel's historic grounds, ocean views, beach bar, and more. Alternatively, there are plenty of vacation rentals for larger groups or long-term stays.