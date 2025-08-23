Rhode Island's Walkable Vacation Destination Is A Relaxing Island Full Of Fantastic Beaches And Local Cuisine

Although it might be the smallest state in the country — in fact, it only takes about 45 minutes to drive from end to end — Rhode Island is full of incredible places you need to visit at least once. Providence, the tiny state's tiny capital, is home to T.F. Green International, named one of the best airports in the country. It provides easy access to nearly anywhere in the state, with service to more than 40 destinations across the country. But if it's beaches and island fun you seek, you'll want to head to Block Island, a vacation destination just a short ferry ride away from the mainland.

Although Rhode Island itself might not, technically, be an island, Block Island certainly is. It's located about 15 miles south of Narragansett, Rhode Island. It's small; only 10 square miles, and home to approximately 1,400 year-round residents. Due to the dangerous condition of rocks around the island, lighthouses were built to protect passing ships throughout the 19th century. Some still stand today, guarding the same waters.

Most visitors will arrive on the island by ferry. You can catch the high-speed boat from Newport between June and September, or drive to Point Judith, where tickets on the year-round ferry cost less than half the price of the high-speed option. You can also bring your bikes, surfboards, mopeds, or even cars on the traditional ferry, for an additional cost — but vehicle reservations must be made in advance by phone.