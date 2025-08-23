A Coastal Florida Getaway Nicknamed The 'Seafood Capital Of The South' Has Stellar Restaurants And Sunset Scenes
When it comes to Florida vacations, most people head to big-name destinations like Miami, Orlando, or the Florida Keys. While these spots certainly boast more than their fair share of epic family thrills, pristine sandy stretches, and opportunities for relaxation, there's plenty more to the Sunshine State. From embarking on a road trip to experiencing the state's most underrated wines and waterfalls to lovely little towns like Fernandina Beach and McIntosh that are regarded by those in the know as the best spots for crowd-free getaways, Florida promises hidden gems on every corner.
Another destination you should consider ticking off your Florida bucket list is Panama City Beach, nicknamed the "Seafood Capital of the South" and ranked among the top 20 best beaches in the United States by TripAdvisor. Located in the northwest of the state, Panama City Beach is just over two hours from Tallahassee via FL-20 and just over three hours from Montgomery, Alabama via US-331, making it a convenient weekend escape for those craving sand and sea.
If you'd rather fly, the closest major airport is Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, which is less than 20 minutes away by car. Thanks to its scenic position on the Emerald Coast, the serene waterfront town of Panama City Beach enjoys calm, clear waters and pristine white sand beaches that make it a haven for family vacations and coastal relaxation.
Stellar seafood and quality dining in Panama City Beach
One of the best things about vacation is all the delicious food and dining options you get the chance to enjoy. Panama City Beach is a true haven for foodies, boasting a fantastic selection of both upscale restaurants and laid-back eateries to suit all tastes. One of the most popular spots in town is The Grand Marlin, an elegant waterfront restaurant that showcases the finest, freshest local catches and an ever-changing menu created by the award-winning Chef Gregg McCarthy. The atmosphere is refined yet relaxed, giving you the chance to chill out, listen to the sound of the water, and indulge in everything from oysters to calamari, seafood gumbo to shrimp and grits, all washed down with a glass of fine wine.
Seafood is really the star of the show in Panama City Beach. Hunt's Oyster Bar has been a local institution since 1966, promising "good times, better beer, and awesome oysters". With over 5,000 Google reviews and an overall rating of 4.6, this spot is hard to beat. As one reviewer puts it, "This restaurant in Panama City is absolutely incredible for oysters! The prices are great, and the food is phenomenal." Sharky's Beachfront Restaurant is another local favorite, promising a fun, family atmosphere, quality seafood, and Tiki-style cocktails. With breathtaking waterfront views and spectacular live entertainment, Sharky's has been delighting PCB vacationers since it first opened in 1986.
Pristine beaches and sunset scenes in Panama City Beach
Part of what sets Panama City Beach apart is its 27 miles of gorgeous beaches. Created by deposits of quartz crystals that washed down from the Appalachian Mountains thousands of years ago, the beaches have unique white sands that glisten against the azure ocean beneath the Florida sunshine. The 1260-acre St. Andrew's State Park is a coastal highlight and has even claimed the title of second-best beach in America from experts at TripAdvisor. Whether you want to explore the nature trails on foot, swim in the crystal clear waters, relax on the beautiful white sand beaches, or witness Florida's incredible wildlife, this sprawling state park has it all. From St. Andrew's, you can also catch a shuttle to Shell Island, an undeveloped barrier island paradise just off the Emerald Coast.
While Panama City Beach is beautiful during the day, the real magic of this region reveals itself as day turns to night. St. Andrew's State Park offers breathtaking sunsets across the Gulf of Mexico, providing a picture-perfect end to the day. The same is also true at the Russell-Fields and M.B. Miller Piers, which offer stunning sunset views as you enjoy a seaside stroll and witness the sky turn various shades of purple, orange, and red. For something extra special, catch a gondola on the Skywheel at Pier Park for panoramic views of the shore and town center while the sun goes down on another day.