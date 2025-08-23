A Coastal Florida Getaway Nicknamed The 'Seafood Capital Of The South' Has Stellar Restaurants And Sunset Scenes

When it comes to Florida vacations, most people head to big-name destinations like Miami, Orlando, or the Florida Keys. While these spots certainly boast more than their fair share of epic family thrills, pristine sandy stretches, and opportunities for relaxation, there's plenty more to the Sunshine State. From embarking on a road trip to experiencing the state's most underrated wines and waterfalls to lovely little towns like Fernandina Beach and McIntosh that are regarded by those in the know as the best spots for crowd-free getaways, Florida promises hidden gems on every corner.

Another destination you should consider ticking off your Florida bucket list is Panama City Beach, nicknamed the "Seafood Capital of the South" and ranked among the top 20 best beaches in the United States by TripAdvisor. Located in the northwest of the state, Panama City Beach is just over two hours from Tallahassee via FL-20 and just over three hours from Montgomery, Alabama via US-331, making it a convenient weekend escape for those craving sand and sea.

If you'd rather fly, the closest major airport is Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, which is less than 20 minutes away by car. Thanks to its scenic position on the Emerald Coast, the serene waterfront town of Panama City Beach enjoys calm, clear waters and pristine white sand beaches that make it a haven for family vacations and coastal relaxation.