Portugal's Under-The-Radar Beach Town Offers A Taste Of The Algarve Without The Resorts Or The Crowds

To get to Burgau, you should fly into Faro International Airport, which is just a little over an hour's drive away. You'll definitely want to rent a car if you want to properly explore the entire region. There are tons of hidden coves and unique landscapes along the entire Southern coast that you won't want to miss. Another option is taking the bus from Lisbon. It's a lovely but lengthy four-hour trip through the countryside, which will land you in nearby Lagos. As mentioned, from there, you can either rent a car or take a taxi to Burgau. The roads are easy to navigate and in general, the drivers are pretty calm. It's a really pleasant way to get the lay of the land.

Burgau is quite small and could probably be explored thoroughly rather quickly, so you might be looking for other things to do nearby. If rugged, under-the-radar beaches are your thing, take a six-minute drive over to Praia das Cabanas Velhas and enjoy a quiet coastal walk with epic views, or soak up a bit of 17th-century history at Forte de São Luís de Almádena.

Of course, if you're looking for a little more action during your trip, bop on over to Lagos. Book a boat tour around Ponta da Piedade to explore the gorgeous grottos or stroll around the cobblestone streets of Old Town, gathering trinkets at local shops and stopping for snacks along the sidewalk. Or better yet, take a cruise down the coastline and stop at whichever beach you pass first. In the Algarve, no matter where you end up, it's pretty much guaranteed to be breathtaking.