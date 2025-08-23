Portugal's Under-The-Radar Beach Town Offers A Taste Of The Algarve Without The Resorts Or The Crowds
The Algarve region of Portugal is absolutely breathtaking. While Lisbon and Porto seem to have quickly become hotspots for trendy jet setters, the Southern coast remains somewhat an underrated gem deserving of far more recognition. The crystal-clear waters, the stunning cliff sides, and the red-hued, rocky terrain almost appear as if from another planet. There are very few places in the world that are quite like it, and that's just the beginning of why we think it should be on everyone's travel bucket list.
Needless to say, there's lots to love about the Algarve. Between the sandy sun-kissed shores of Olhão to the bustling resort-clad strand of Albufeira, this area is jam-packed with some of the most breathtaking beaches in Portugal –– which is saying quite a lot, if we're being honest, because this country has a ton of stunners. But located a quick 25-minute drive away from the more-frequented city of Lagos, lies a charming fishing village that offers up a spectacular taste of the Algarve's beauty, without all the crowds. Past visitors have remarked how Burgau is fairly calm compared to other nearby destinations on Tripadvisor. If you're looking for a beach destination with small-town charm, incredible family-run restaurants, and the vibe of an undiscovered treasure, Burgau makes an excellent alternative to other, more popular resort towns.
Why Burgau is worth the trip
When you first approach Burgau, it might not seem like much — the town itself is rather small, and the outskirts a little sparse — but all the magic lies at the bottom of the main road. Down the cobblestone paths, you'll find a hidden fishing village, peppered with hole-in-the-wall eateries, wrapped around the public square. But the belle of this beachtown is really Praia do Burgau –– aka Burgau Beach, if you aren't fluent in Portuguese. Nestled between the cliffs, this idyllic cove is perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and paddleboarding on the water or sunning and relaxing on the soft sands. And if you're feeling a little more adventurous, you can hike the cliffside for some epic coastal views, take surfing lessons from a local, or rent an e-bike and explore on wheels.
Being that Burgau is rather small, fine dining isn't really a thing, but there are definitely some locally-owned gems. Miam is a favorite amongst travelers, with impressive views of the ocean. O Clube is the best spot for Portuguese sea-to-table tapas, and favorites here include octopus, prawns, and clams. If freshly-baked pastel de nata is what you're after (and it should be since it's a Portuguese delicacy), Cafe do Burgau is an incredible supermarket that has some of the best baked goods in the area. Wherever you decide to eat, just be sure to wash it down with some incredible local wine.
How to get to Burgau and what to do nearby
To get to Burgau, you should fly into Faro International Airport, which is just a little over an hour's drive away. You'll definitely want to rent a car if you want to properly explore the entire region. There are tons of hidden coves and unique landscapes along the entire Southern coast that you won't want to miss. Another option is taking the bus from Lisbon. It's a lovely but lengthy four-hour trip through the countryside, which will land you in nearby Lagos. As mentioned, from there, you can either rent a car or take a taxi to Burgau. The roads are easy to navigate and in general, the drivers are pretty calm. It's a really pleasant way to get the lay of the land.
Burgau is quite small and could probably be explored thoroughly rather quickly, so you might be looking for other things to do nearby. If rugged, under-the-radar beaches are your thing, take a six-minute drive over to Praia das Cabanas Velhas and enjoy a quiet coastal walk with epic views, or soak up a bit of 17th-century history at Forte de São Luís de Almádena.
Of course, if you're looking for a little more action during your trip, bop on over to Lagos. Book a boat tour around Ponta da Piedade to explore the gorgeous grottos or stroll around the cobblestone streets of Old Town, gathering trinkets at local shops and stopping for snacks along the sidewalk. Or better yet, take a cruise down the coastline and stop at whichever beach you pass first. In the Algarve, no matter where you end up, it's pretty much guaranteed to be breathtaking.