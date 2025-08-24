California's 'Friendly City' Is A Cultural Hotspot With Global Cuisine, Open-Air Dining, And Shaded Parks

Back when Hollywood was just a gleam in anyone's eye, the far-flung coastal plains on the edge of what is now Los Angeles were granted to dairy farmers from Portugal and the Netherlands by the Spanish government. Fertile soil was nourished by the nearby San Gabriel River, and the area blossomed into an agricultural paradise, blanketed with Bellefleur apple orchards, potato fields, and dairy farms, sometimes called "Cream City" or the "Milk Pail of Southern California." By the turn of the 19th century, a small town of about 100 residents had emerged, and the community named it Bellflower, inspired by the abundant Bellefleur apples, and the arrival of the railroad ensured the town's continued expansion. Today, Bellflower is known as "The Friendly City" and has grown exponentially: Covering only 6 square miles, it's one of the most densely populated cities in the state, with nearly 80,000 residents.

Just about 25 miles southeast of Hollywood, and about 12 miles east of Gardena, one of California's affordable hidden gems, Bellflower challenges the stereotypical Hollywood portrayal of Los Angeles. While the origins of its "Friendly City" moniker aren't clear, Bellflower's a diverse, working-class, bedroom community, where most residents commute an average of 30 minutes to jobs in various industries. Once considered the far-flung outskirts of a growing metropolis, in recent years, the city has been undergoing a quiet revitalization, transforming tired urban spaces into vibrant community areas, green parks, eateries, and more.

In true L.A. fashion, from Hollywood you'll need to take a number of freeways to Bellflower: the 101, to the 5, to the 710, to the 91. The closest airport is LAX, about 23 miles. Bellflower is also set to be added to L.A.'s light-rail (LTR) extension project, connecting downtown Los Angeles to southeastern cities along the Southeast Gateway Metro Line.