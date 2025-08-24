Vermont's Most Majestic Waterfall Thrives In An Outdoor Recreation Paradise State Park To Swim, Hike, And Camp
Surging whitewater rapids. Hiking trails leading to rolling green mountain views. Tranquil swimming holes. Quiet campsites. Horsetail waterfalls flowing down the walls of a gorge. This is Jamaica State Park, home to Hamilton Falls and a remote, little-known park that is one of the best in Vermont. Whether you're planning a Vermont road trip to see the state's most majestic waterfalls or just looking for a place to explore the best of The Green Mountain State's hiking trails and secluded camping spots, this is one park you won't want to miss.
This state park's name (which it shares with the nearby town of Jamaica) might conjure up images of captivating Caribbean coast, but it actually has nothing to do with the tropical island. Its name comes from the language spoken by the Natick, one of the peoples who lived in Vermont prior to European colonization. It is believed to mean beaver, and if you are lucky, you might see some of the park's namesakes swimming and working on their dams during your visit to Jamaica State Park.
This park makes a fantastic weekend trip from Burlington, Vermont, which is less than three hours away on Interstate 89, but since Jamaica State Park is located relatively close to the state's Western and Southern borders, it's actually an even closer drive from Albany, New York and Hartford, Connecticut. Visitors from either of these neighboring states can reach the park in about two hours, but if you're visiting from out of state you should be prepared to spend a little more on campsites than Vermont residents.
Hike to gorgeous waterfalls and spectacular views in Jamaica State Park
If you're making the journey to Jamaica State Park, you won't want to miss Hamilton Falls, where you can watch the waters of Cobb Creek spill down 125 feet of smooth stone into the gorge below. There are a few ways to reach the falls, but to get the best experience, consider hiking the Hamilton Falls via Ball Mountain Dam trail. While you'll see Hamilton Falls whether you get there on the Hamilton Falls Trail or via Turkey Mountain Road, the Ball Mountain Dam Trail also lets you walk across a wooden bridge and see the shimmering river below. Expect to spend between two and two-and-a-half hours on the trail getting there and back again, and make sure to factor in extra time for hanging out around the falls to admire the view. This trail isn't extremely challenging, but there is a spot where the gravel path becomes very steep, so make sure to wear your best hiking boots.
If you'd rather admire this beautiful landscape you'll have to get above the treetops. The Overlook Trail via West River Trail only takes an hour to get you to some of the best views of Jamaica State Park, but it also connects to many other popular routes, so if you want to extend your journey it will be easy to make a day out of it. Walking along the trail through the shady woods is beautiful, especially in autumn when the leaves erupt into brilliant fall colors, but when you reach the highest point, you'll be able to see the trees blanketing the mountains all the way to the sky.
Jamaica State Park's serene swimming holes and secluded campsites
While seeing the fall foliage is one of the best things to do on a Vermont getaway, if you come when the weather is warmer you can actually swim in Jamaica State Park. Not everywhere is safe for swimming in the park and you definitely shouldn't try to swim around Hamilton Falls, but the Salmon Hole in the West River is a very popular natural swimming hole. The water here is generally calm and clear, so it's perfect for a relaxing swim. This spot and others that can be spotted along the West River Trail and many are endorsed by the official Vermont State Parks website. However, considering there is no lifeguard on duty, you should always use your own best judgement before going in the water.
With so much to see in Jamaica State Park, you may want to consider spending the night and getting an early start the next day. Fortunately, there are a wide range of camping options for visitors who live too far away for a day trip, or just those who want to appreciate the gorgeous night sky overhead. A clear, dark night in the park will reveal an incredible tapestry of glimmering stars above. There are traditional RV and tent camping sites available, as well as lean-tos for extra shelter. At time of writing, prices range from $20 per night for Vermont residents renting a basic tent campsite to $49 for campers from out of state interested in a lean-to. The very best sites may have an extra $2 charge as well.