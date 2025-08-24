Vermont's Most Majestic Waterfall Thrives In An Outdoor Recreation Paradise State Park To Swim, Hike, And Camp

Surging whitewater rapids. Hiking trails leading to rolling green mountain views. Tranquil swimming holes. Quiet campsites. Horsetail waterfalls flowing down the walls of a gorge. This is Jamaica State Park, home to Hamilton Falls and a remote, little-known park that is one of the best in Vermont. Whether you're planning a Vermont road trip to see the state's most majestic waterfalls or just looking for a place to explore the best of The Green Mountain State's hiking trails and secluded camping spots, this is one park you won't want to miss.

This state park's name (which it shares with the nearby town of Jamaica) might conjure up images of captivating Caribbean coast, but it actually has nothing to do with the tropical island. Its name comes from the language spoken by the Natick, one of the peoples who lived in Vermont prior to European colonization. It is believed to mean beaver, and if you are lucky, you might see some of the park's namesakes swimming and working on their dams during your visit to Jamaica State Park.

This park makes a fantastic weekend trip from Burlington, Vermont, which is less than three hours away on Interstate 89, but since Jamaica State Park is located relatively close to the state's Western and Southern borders, it's actually an even closer drive from Albany, New York and Hartford, Connecticut. Visitors from either of these neighboring states can reach the park in about two hours, but if you're visiting from out of state you should be prepared to spend a little more on campsites than Vermont residents.