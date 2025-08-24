One Of South Dakota's Best Retirement Cities Is An Outdoorsy Gem With Exceptional Hunting And Prairie Charm
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the best locations to retire in the United States. It's affordable, offers bountiful access to the great outdoors, has an excellent healthcare system, and is full of rural charm. With a total population of just over 900,000 — which puts it outside of the top 14 most populated cities in the U.S. — you definitely won't get lost in the crowd. South Dakota is also geographically diverse, with the opportunity to live in a quirky mountain town in the Black Hills or an under-the-radar college city along the mighty Missouri River. However, if the golden glow of the vast midwestern prairieland is pulling on your consciousness, the town of Huron warrants your serious consideration.
Huron, with a population of just under 15,000, lies in the midst of South Dakota's Glacial Lakes and Prairie region. It's about a two-hour drive north-west from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls (population: 215,000), where you'll also find your best option for air transportation at Sioux Falls Regional Airport. When you see the giant bird statue on the edge of Huron's downtown, you'll get the sense that something is special about this place. Billed as "The World's Largest Pheasant", it stands 28 feet tall, weighs 22 tons, and is over 40 feet long from beak to tail. It proudly informs residents and visitors alike that Huron is a prime location for enjoying outdoor activities and all the best of what the prairies have to offer.
Hunting and outdoor activities in Huron
Huron is one of the top pheasant hunting locations in the country, with a high bird density and easy access to over 124,652 acres of public hunting land. There's even an annual event in November where hunters from far and wide meet up for the Ringneck Festival and Bird Dog Challenge to test their skills and share knowledge. For a break from upland bird hunting, the area also contains the Huron Wetland Management District. Here you'll find 11,000 acres to hunt duck, deer, and other wetland game. If you're inexperienced at hunting but have an interest in learning, Huron has you covered there as well. Start by taking a HuntSAFE course where you'll be trained on firearm safety skills, ethical hunting practices, and South Dakota hunting laws.
While hunting is a highlight, it's far from the only outdoor activity to enjoy in Huron. The James River, which is one of the longest rivers in the U.S. at 340 miles long, flows a short distance from the center of town. It's a popular spot for fishing walleye and catfish. Flanking the river, you'll find Memorial Park, where you can walk, picnic, camp, and reflect upon life while watching the waters of the James glide past downstream. A leisurely 10-minute stroll along a paved path takes you to Ravine Park with its sandy beach and fishing docks on Ravine Park Lake.
Get out and mingle with your fellow prairie denizens at the South Dakota State Fair, which occurs annually in Huron. The fairgrounds also contain the Dakota Events CompleX which hosts year-round events such as equestrian shows and concerts. The 150,000-square-foot space is heated, which is especially nice during the colder winter months.
Why retirees choose Huron
South Dakota is one of the best states to retire to in the United States, and Huron is one of the most attractive value propositions within the state. Let's look at some of the financial data. There is no state income tax, which eases the burden on disbursements from Social Security, pensions, and retirement savings accounts such as an IRA. According to the Economic Research Institute, it's ranked as having the third-lowest cost of living in the country, at 17% below the national average. Huron is even more attractive, being 22% lower than the national average. The median home value in Huron at the time of this writing is $188,661, compared to a national average of $410,800. That's quite the savings! At the end of the day, by living in Huron, you'll have more resources available to do the things you enjoy and spoil the people you love.
Medical care in the Mount Rushmore State is also top-notch. It was recently ranked as the third-best state for healthcare and has some of the lowest out-of-pocket medical costs in the country. Huron is home to Huron Regional Medical Center, a state-of-the-art Level IV Community Trauma Hospital with a comprehensive list of services and specialties. One less thing to worry about as you focus on living your best life.
Huron is a close-knit prairie community with a healthy population of 17.5% aged 65 years or older. It enjoys four seasons and has a wealth of activities to keep you healthy and busy in your retirement. As the World's Largest Pheasant statue heralds, this is a town that's outsized in its charm, livability, and access to nature's playground.