One Of South Dakota's Best Retirement Cities Is An Outdoorsy Gem With Exceptional Hunting And Prairie Charm

South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the best locations to retire in the United States. It's affordable, offers bountiful access to the great outdoors, has an excellent healthcare system, and is full of rural charm. With a total population of just over 900,000 — which puts it outside of the top 14 most populated cities in the U.S. — you definitely won't get lost in the crowd. South Dakota is also geographically diverse, with the opportunity to live in a quirky mountain town in the Black Hills or an under-the-radar college city along the mighty Missouri River. However, if the golden glow of the vast midwestern prairieland is pulling on your consciousness, the town of Huron warrants your serious consideration.

Huron, with a population of just under 15,000, lies in the midst of South Dakota's Glacial Lakes and Prairie region. It's about a two-hour drive north-west from the state's largest city, Sioux Falls (population: 215,000), where you'll also find your best option for air transportation at Sioux Falls Regional Airport. When you see the giant bird statue on the edge of Huron's downtown, you'll get the sense that something is special about this place. Billed as "The World's Largest Pheasant", it stands 28 feet tall, weighs 22 tons, and is over 40 feet long from beak to tail. It proudly informs residents and visitors alike that Huron is a prime location for enjoying outdoor activities and all the best of what the prairies have to offer.