Just Outside West Palm Beach Is A Retro Retreat Where Retirement Collides With Coastal Calm

Florida is filled with a variety of modern residential communities, but it's also sprinkled with spots that pay tribute to its past. Just 30 minutes from buzzy West Palm Beach, travelers will find Briny Breezes, a friendly, tight-knit town known for its mobile home community that has roots dating back to the early 20th century. The town is a 20 to 30-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport and a 40-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and is situated on a barrier island between the Intracoastal Highway and the Atlantic Ocean creating the perfect setting for chill waterfront views.

Although there is no age requirement to live in the community, which has a population of under 500, it's mostly home to retirees who either live there all year round or just in the winter months. While visitors are welcome, it's worth noting that Briny Breezes revolves around its residents — or Briny-ites as they call themselves — and access to amenities like its Beach Club or entry into its hobby-centric organizations are not open to non-residents. However, a guest of a resident could sign a guest waiver to join select activities or join a resident at the pool. Briny Breezes is also right next to Boynton Beach, ​​a coastal Florida city with a controversial reputation but that is considered safe to visit. Briny Breeze's proximity to Boynton Beach comes in handy as visitors will only find essentials like a post office, beauty salon, and pharmacy in town.