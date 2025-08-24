Just Outside West Palm Beach Is A Retro Retreat Where Retirement Collides With Coastal Calm
Florida is filled with a variety of modern residential communities, but it's also sprinkled with spots that pay tribute to its past. Just 30 minutes from buzzy West Palm Beach, travelers will find Briny Breezes, a friendly, tight-knit town known for its mobile home community that has roots dating back to the early 20th century. The town is a 20 to 30-minute drive from Palm Beach International Airport and a 40-minute drive from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and is situated on a barrier island between the Intracoastal Highway and the Atlantic Ocean creating the perfect setting for chill waterfront views.
Although there is no age requirement to live in the community, which has a population of under 500, it's mostly home to retirees who either live there all year round or just in the winter months. While visitors are welcome, it's worth noting that Briny Breezes revolves around its residents — or Briny-ites as they call themselves — and access to amenities like its Beach Club or entry into its hobby-centric organizations are not open to non-residents. However, a guest of a resident could sign a guest waiver to join select activities or join a resident at the pool. Briny Breezes is also right next to Boynton Beach, a coastal Florida city with a controversial reputation but that is considered safe to visit. Briny Breeze's proximity to Boynton Beach comes in handy as visitors will only find essentials like a post office, beauty salon, and pharmacy in town.
From farm land to a developed community
Its lack of nearby commercial businesses may be what's preserved its quintessential charm though. In the 1920s, Briny Breezes was farmland and evolved into what it is today after the land's owner, a Michigan businessman, started renting out lots to northerners looking to visit during the winter. As time went on, the seasonal visitors either became full-time residents or snowbirds as Briny Breezes became an incorporated town in 1963.
Briny Breezes has maintained its historic feel over the years, despite its growth. Today, there are over 500 homes in the community, with the oldest dating back to 1954. While multimillion dollar developments have popped up around it, Briny-ites are set on keeping things the way they are. In 2023, the community was offered over $500 million to sell it and locals were overwhelmingly against it.
Aside from the historic mid-century homes in Briny Breezes, you can get a taste for the past at the nearby Nomad Surf Shop, a local family-owned business that's been in the area since 1968 and specializes in clothing and surf gear. Although the surf shop is in Boynton Beach, it has long been a staple for Briny-ites who ride the waves. The store keeps its its nostalgic mid-century design vibe intact, making it a true blast from the past.
Stay and explore, above and below sea level
While non-residents may be limited to what they can do directly in the Briny Breezes community, there are still accommodations and activities for visitors to enjoy. Those looking to stay in the area during their visit will find a variety of options just minutes away from the community like boutique option Sun Dek Beach House in Boynton Beach or the Opal Beach Resort and Spa in Delray Beach. There are also chain properties in Boynton Beach to choose from like the Hampton Inn & Suites or Courtyard by Marriott, which are both about 15 minutes away.
As for nearby activities, there's no shortage of ways to have fun thanks to its proximity to the water. Known for its marine wildlife, Briny Breezes is perfect for divers on the lookout for turtles, fish, eels and sharks. Or for those looking to stay above water can rent a boat or jet ski for the day from a nearby rental company or head to Gulfstream Park, an outdoor public recreational area with a beach and playground.
When it comes to additional activities, visitors may have to venture out of the immediate Briny-ite vicinity but thankfully, most of what a traveler is looking for is a short drive away. Golfers will be happy to find the Links at Boynton Beach, a public course just 25 minutes away. Or visitors can drive about 20 minutes north to Manalapan an ultra-luxury beach town with cabanas and laidback charm for shopping or spa treatments; Lake Worth, a coastal city with artsy downtown vibes; or head about 12 minutes south to Delray Beach for more dining or nightlife options.