Tucked Between Albany And Syracuse Is An Underrated Village With A Picturesque Waterfall And Swimming Hole

When you think of the Empire State, you may imagine iconic places like Manhattan or The Hamptons, but venture upstate and you will discover some of the state's best-kept secrets. Here you will come across awe-inspiring mountain ranges brimming with outdoor adventures, as well as beautiful lakes with crystal clear waters. This region is home to picturesque villages, one of which is ideally located between the state capital of Albany (54 miles away) and Syracuse (92 miles away). The quaint town of Canajoharie is just as intriguing and exotic as it sounds.

Located within the Mohawk Valley between the Adirondacks and the Catskills Mountains, Canajoharie is a haven for natural wonders, historical sites, and cute stores, making it well worth visiting if an upstate vacation is calling. Fly into Albany International Airport (less than an hour away), rent a car, and you can enjoy the freedom to explore this beautiful village and the surrounding areas, with multiple state forests on your doorstep. Still, the true highlights lie within the village.

The village's riverside location accentuates the charm of this already appealing destination, and Riverfront Park is a stunning place to soak up the views. While the town doesn't have classic hotels, it does feature many unique Airbnb accommodations. One incredible option is a 1830s converted carriage house located in the heart of the old town, offering easy access to fascinating attractions. If that doesn't sound delightful, we don't know what to say.