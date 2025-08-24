​​British Columbia's Jaw-Dropping Polka-Dot Lake Has Been Called 'The Most Magical Place In Canada'

Canada is filled with spectacular scenery and stunning landscapes. Visit British Columbia and Osoyoos, the only desert in Canada, and you'll find a truly phenomenal hidden gem: the Spotted Lake. This is a sacred medicine lake for the First Nations of the Okanagan — the official name is "kɬlil̕xʷ". The CBC dubbed it "the most magical place in Canada."

The lake has a fascinating history. While it has been a sacred site for centuries and valued for its healing and medicinal properties, the lake was mined for salts to make explosives during World War I. The land around the lake was privately owned for 40 years.In 2001, the land was acquired for the use of the Okanagan Nation — the 56-acre site is now protected from future development, preserving its cultural and environmental heritage.

Spotted Lake gets its spots from a high concentration of minerals including calcium, magnesium sulphate, silver, and sodium sulphates. In the summer, the lake evaporates and leaves these rich minerals behind. The colors can be blue, green, yellow, or brown, varying based on the minerals in each individual spot. There are 365 spots in the lake.