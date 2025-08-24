The 'Beer Capital Of Europe' Is A Timeless Central City With Lively Taverns, Breweries, And Beer Gardens
You might think that Germany, where beer is such a cultural staple that you don't even need to leave the airport to enjoy a pint, would take the crown when it comes to Europe's total beer consumption. It could even be Bruges in Belgium, which Rick Steves recommends as a mecca all beer enthusiasts must visit. But when it comes down to total pints consumed, the winner for "Beer Capital of Europe" is actually Prague, in the Czech Republic. While this dreamy capital city may be home to one of the most awe-inspiring castles in Europe, it is also a city where beer is cheaper than water. Your average Czech citizen is probably guzzling about 150 liters (about 33 gallons) of golden brew per capita every year, making Prague the hometown of the world's most prolific beer drinkers.
As the famous saying goes, "when in Rome, do as the Romans do" — so when in Prague, you drink beer (even if your usual drink of choice is something else). You don't even need to speak the language, but you do need to know the words "pivo," which means beer, and "pivnice," which means beer garden (and maybe "na zdraví," which means cheers). And you'll find plenty of both in Prague.
Squeezed between the classical architecture and baroque façades of Prague's charming streets are medieval taverns and historic breweries where all you have to do is ask for beer, and a half-liter mug will be brought to you. Dozens of pubs even boast their own microbrewery, a centuries-old tradition. Sit down at a pivnice in the Old Town Square, where the ticking of Prague's astronomical clock keeps you company, or head into the more quiet neighborhoods in search of the perfect golden pint you'll still be remembering long after you've left.
Historic taverns and pubs for great beer in Prague
In the Czech Republic, beer is as much part of the national identity as apple pie and baseball are in the States. A popular variety of beer to try, and a point of pride with the locals is the Pilsner beer, which might sound familiar to beer drinkers. This pale lager is named after the town of Pilsen, just south of Prague, and Pilsner Urquell is a standard, delicious pint you can enjoy anywhere in Prague. But in the days of old, beer was brewed by monks in monasteries all across Europe, so if you really want to do as the Czechs do, then inaugurate your beer tour of Prague with a stop at the Strahov Monastery Brewery. With a history stretching back over 800 years, the monastery itself sits atop a hill not far from Prague Castle, while the brewery terrace lets you enjoy a cold pint amidst sweeping views of the town below.
Another historic establishment you can't miss is the U Fleku pub just south of the Old Town Square, with its own microbrewery dating to the 15th century, making it one of the oldest in the city. Trestle tables are arranged convivially inside an impressive medieval chamber decorated with chandeliers, while an accordion player serenades guests with live music, adding to the old-world ambience. Try their selection of pale and dark lagers, paired with traditional bites like pork crackling, pickled cheese, and smoked pork neck. Continue your knightly quest over at U Sedmi Suvabu, a fantastic medieval tavern in the Lesser Town district, decorated with suits of armor, candlelit tables, and a toasty fire (in the winter). The goulash here is a favorite, as is the mead, and the historic atmosphere makes it all the more enjoyable.
More beer gardens and breweries to explore in Prague
Aside from the pale Pilsner, another beer you should try while in Prague is a Budweiser — the real thing, not a Bud Light. Originating centuries ago from the Southern Czech town of Budweis, the aromatic Budweiser beer was once called the "beer of kings," and is now produced by the Budvar brewery. Get your hands on a delicious tankard of Budweiser Budvar at the U Medvidku pub in the heart of the Old Town, a popular local watering hole. Also dating to the 15th century, U Medvidku offers weary travelers everything they can think of from sweet libations and a hearty meal to a cozy bed for the night.
For a peaceful ambience with spectacular views, take a short hike along the Vltava River to the Letná Beer Garden, another local gem. Reward yourself with a refreshing lager and tasty side dishes from the shade of the beer garden's breezy outdoor oasis, with sweeping panoramas of the Old Town stretching to the horizon. Letná Beer Garden is situated within a tranquil public park, so leisurely strolls through the picturesque lanes will be a perfect way to work off all the added calories.
Back near the Old Town, another charming beer garden you shouldn't miss is the Jáma Garden Pub, highly rated for its warm atmosphere and delicious offerings. A cozy outdoor garden space welcomes patrons to sit down for a good drink and a good chat. Get yourself a Pilsner Urquell, and try the pastrami sandwiches or even the loaded fries. Portions are generous, so arrive ready to chow down. Whether you're sipping an authentic Budweiser in a breezy beer garden, or enjoying a pale lager in a medieval tavern, Prague is the one city beer lovers shouldn't miss.