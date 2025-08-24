The 'Beer Capital Of Europe' Is A Timeless Central City With Lively Taverns, Breweries, And Beer Gardens

You might think that Germany, where beer is such a cultural staple that you don't even need to leave the airport to enjoy a pint, would take the crown when it comes to Europe's total beer consumption. It could even be Bruges in Belgium, which Rick Steves recommends as a mecca all beer enthusiasts must visit. But when it comes down to total pints consumed, the winner for "Beer Capital of Europe" is actually Prague, in the Czech Republic. While this dreamy capital city may be home to one of the most awe-inspiring castles in Europe, it is also a city where beer is cheaper than water. Your average Czech citizen is probably guzzling about 150 liters (about 33 gallons) of golden brew per capita every year, making Prague the hometown of the world's most prolific beer drinkers.

As the famous saying goes, "when in Rome, do as the Romans do" — so when in Prague, you drink beer (even if your usual drink of choice is something else). You don't even need to speak the language, but you do need to know the words "pivo," which means beer, and "pivnice," which means beer garden (and maybe "na zdraví," which means cheers). And you'll find plenty of both in Prague.

Squeezed between the classical architecture and baroque façades of Prague's charming streets are medieval taverns and historic breweries where all you have to do is ask for beer, and a half-liter mug will be brought to you. Dozens of pubs even boast their own microbrewery, a centuries-old tradition. Sit down at a pivnice in the Old Town Square, where the ticking of Prague's astronomical clock keeps you company, or head into the more quiet neighborhoods in search of the perfect golden pint you'll still be remembering long after you've left.