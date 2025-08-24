Hidden In Canada's Yukon Territory Is One Of The World's Most Unspoiled And Breathtaking Paddling Adventures

For a truly off-the-beaten-path adventure, look no further than the Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada. While Whitehorse, the capital of Yukon known for its creative vibes and wilderness access, is certainly worth visiting, head into the remote wilderness for a spectacular paddling adventure on the Wind River. The Wind River is in the Peel watershed, flowing through the Mackenzie mountains. A canoe trip here is a truly epic experience, surrounded by magnificent scenery.

It's not easy to access the Wind River, but that's part of what makes this part of the Yukon so special. From Whitehorse, you'll need to travel to Mayo, a small village that's about a 4.5-hour drive north of Whitehorse. From there, you have to take a float plane from Mayo to reach the river, which starts at McClusky Lake. It's approximately 190 km (118 miles) from McClusky Lake to the mouth of the Wind River; most expeditions here last between 12 and 14 days, although 18 days will allow for a more leisurely pace.

Although there are no major rapids, intermediate canoeing skills are required, and traveling on a guided expedition with an outfitter will make the logistics of planning and packing for this type of trip much easier. Ruby Range Adventure, Nahanni River Adventures, and Black Feather offer tours canoeing the Wind River.