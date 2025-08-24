Hidden In Canada's Yukon Territory Is One Of The World's Most Unspoiled And Breathtaking Paddling Adventures
For a truly off-the-beaten-path adventure, look no further than the Yukon, a territory in northwest Canada. While Whitehorse, the capital of Yukon known for its creative vibes and wilderness access, is certainly worth visiting, head into the remote wilderness for a spectacular paddling adventure on the Wind River. The Wind River is in the Peel watershed, flowing through the Mackenzie mountains. A canoe trip here is a truly epic experience, surrounded by magnificent scenery.
It's not easy to access the Wind River, but that's part of what makes this part of the Yukon so special. From Whitehorse, you'll need to travel to Mayo, a small village that's about a 4.5-hour drive north of Whitehorse. From there, you have to take a float plane from Mayo to reach the river, which starts at McClusky Lake. It's approximately 190 km (118 miles) from McClusky Lake to the mouth of the Wind River; most expeditions here last between 12 and 14 days, although 18 days will allow for a more leisurely pace.
Although there are no major rapids, intermediate canoeing skills are required, and traveling on a guided expedition with an outfitter will make the logistics of planning and packing for this type of trip much easier. Ruby Range Adventure, Nahanni River Adventures, and Black Feather offer tours canoeing the Wind River.
What to expect on the Wind River
The Wind River is the definition of remote wilderness — the scenery here is truly astounding. You can hike to panoramic viewpoints as you travel through dramatic valleys and rugged mountains, before settling into scenic campsites each night. The area is perfect for spotting some of Canada's most special wildlife, including caribou, lynx, grizzly and black bears, Dall sheep, moose, and birds including peregrine falcons. The fishing is good — particularly if you're searching for Arctic grayling — and while you won't be staying at five-star hotels, you'll be surrounded by the peace and serenity of nature.
There's history to discover here, too. The Wind River is part of the traditional territory of the Tetlit Gwich'in and Na'cho Nyak Dun First Nations, who also traversed the river. A makeshift settlement, Wind City, sprang up during the Klondike Gold Rush in 1898-99, but the camp remains have never been found — likely washed away over many years. In 1910, a tragedy befell the "Lost Patrol," a group of police who sadly perished after traveling the Wind River in winter and running out of food.
For more unforgettable Yukon adventures, drive the Golden Circle Route; this three-day road trip travels from Whitehorse to Kluane National Park via Alaska. You can even stay at a lakeside resort with northern lights views in Whitehorse as you start your trip.