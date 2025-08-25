Boston's Luxe Seaside Casino Is A State-Of-The-Art Massachusetts Getaway With Ethereal Views From Comfy Suites

The alarm bells that regularly ring at Encore Boston Harbor don't come from security systems, but jackpots. In fact, more than $39 million was paid out from 15,000 jackpots in July 2025 alone. Those wins came from a wide range of games, including more than 2,700 slot machines, 175 table games, and a 24-table poker room. Or, if live sports action tickles your gaming fancies most, check out Sportsbook, where you can wager on the action playing across 70 televisions and a video wall that's 10 feet high and 123 feet wide. Promotions galore for Wynn Rewards members encourage the cha-ching, too, whether it's the $50 in free play for new members or the $10,000 Power Up Play, $25,000 Hot Streak Sunday, and $50,000 Pull Tab for existing ones.

The Encore Casino also marks a huge win for the city of Everett and its Mystic River waterfront. The land was once home to a Monsanto plant, toxified by more than a century of chemicals and herbicide production. Construction of the casino began with the removal of nearly 900,000 tons of contaminated soil and sediment, followed by extensive environmental rehabilitation. The effort prompted Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Jr. to remark at the casino's opening in 2019, "No longer when you drive through Everett, you'll no longer smell gas and sulfur and oils, but you'll smell flowers and trees" (via WBUR). Added to that is a direct and indirect economic impact of more than $1.3 billion and nearly 10,000 jobs, noted a study from the UMass Amherst Donahue Institute.