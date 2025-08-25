Boston's Luxe Seaside Casino Is A State-Of-The-Art Massachusetts Getaway With Ethereal Views From Comfy Suites
The alarm bells that regularly ring at Encore Boston Harbor don't come from security systems, but jackpots. In fact, more than $39 million was paid out from 15,000 jackpots in July 2025 alone. Those wins came from a wide range of games, including more than 2,700 slot machines, 175 table games, and a 24-table poker room. Or, if live sports action tickles your gaming fancies most, check out Sportsbook, where you can wager on the action playing across 70 televisions and a video wall that's 10 feet high and 123 feet wide. Promotions galore for Wynn Rewards members encourage the cha-ching, too, whether it's the $50 in free play for new members or the $10,000 Power Up Play, $25,000 Hot Streak Sunday, and $50,000 Pull Tab for existing ones.
The Encore Casino also marks a huge win for the city of Everett and its Mystic River waterfront. The land was once home to a Monsanto plant, toxified by more than a century of chemicals and herbicide production. Construction of the casino began with the removal of nearly 900,000 tons of contaminated soil and sediment, followed by extensive environmental rehabilitation. The effort prompted Mayor Carlo DeMaria, Jr. to remark at the casino's opening in 2019, "No longer when you drive through Everett, you'll no longer smell gas and sulfur and oils, but you'll smell flowers and trees" (via WBUR). Added to that is a direct and indirect economic impact of more than $1.3 billion and nearly 10,000 jobs, noted a study from the UMass Amherst Donahue Institute.
Entertainment beyond the gaming tables
As with many casinos, from America's largest casino resort that has its own outlet mall and adventure park to the lavish Mississippi Gulf Coast casino with Bellagio Las Vegas vibes, gaming is just the start of the fun. Encore also has a 19,000 square-foot spa with treatments of almost every type and theme, including the Prenatal Renewal Massage, Good Luck Ritual, and Yon-Ka Paris CBD Sleep Therapy Facial. A salon adds more treatments to the menu, including 22 different manicures and pedicures, and just as many hair services. Otherwise, sculpt the body from the inside out at the fitness center, stocked with equipment and a wide-screen view of Boston. On some days, bounce out the sweat on the South Lawn with trampoline workouts.
Indeed, that may become necessary after indulging at Encore's 10 restaurants and six bars. To cover all customer tastes, the lineup includes steak at the Forbes Travel Guide-recognized Rare Steakhouse, New England seafood dishes by a James Beard Award-winning chef at Seamark, burgers at Shake Shack, pan-Asian dishes at Mystique and Red 8, home-country Italian at Fratelli and Giardino, and the Boston North End version at Frank and Nick's. The bars pair additional fare like Wagyu beef dogs, lobster rolls, and white sturgeon caviar with old-timey cocktails, sometimes with a sea theme. Nighttime turns up the bling and serves DJ beats at several venues, especially at Mémoire, which pumps out the music to 650 people through a Funktion One sound system.
Staying the night
One of the best things about a long night out is a short trip home. The Encore Boston Harbor hotel, which shares the same curved bronze shape as Wynn Las Vegas — Las Vegas' largest casino, known for luxe shopping and picturesque gardens — puts a bed just an elevator ride away. The 671 guest rooms and suites feature floor-to-ceiling windows, with some offering views of Boston Harbor. Space is plenty, too, as even the smallest room covers 650 square feet. Suites expand to 1,350 square feet, adding a second bathroom, foyer, and dining area. For families, friends, or couples seeking more room, the hotel also offers two-bedroom residences with two full bathrooms.
All rooms are wired with the latest tech, including Amazon Echo devices and Alexa AI that allow guests to control most room functions, including the curtains, lighting, heating, and cooling. The Dream Beds — in double and king sizes — were custom-made for the hotel and topped with 507-thread-count linens. You could equally fall asleep (although it's not recommended) in the deep-soaking tubs in the bathroom while watching your favorite shows on the flat-screen, high-definition TVs, thanks to linked streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Chromecast. The other thing to rest your eyes on at Encore Boston Harbor is the art collection, with 800 works spanning antique Suzani tapestries, original paintings, decorative sculptures, gold leaf mirrors, and various drawings and prints.