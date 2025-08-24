This Beloved Barcelona Landmark Was Named The World's Top Travel Attraction For 2025

Drum roll, please! The 2025 winners have been announced for Tripadvisor's annual Travelers' Choice Awards. Taking first place for the Top Experience in the world is a tour (notably costing only a few dollars per person to participate) in Florence, the Italian city that Rick Steves calls "the Cultural Capital of Europe." London claimed the top spot in the category for Best Destinations in the world — find out when's the best time of year to plan a trip. And winning the award for the world's Top Attractions is the Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain.

Designed by the celebrated architect Antoni Gaudí, the basilica has been under construction for more than 140 years. However, the landmark is expected to be completed in 2026, officials say, with the Chapel of Assumption scheduled for completion in 2025 and a final tower built the following year. At that point, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the Sagrada Familia will be the tallest church in the world.

Anticipation is growing as the basilica's completion draws closer. The Sagrada Familia brought in 4.83 million visitors in 2024, a 2.7% increase from previous years and the highest annual total in the site's long history. But not so fast, says Esteve Camps, president of the organization overseeing construction: an exterior stairway could take another decade to build. "We are following Gaudí's plan to the letter," Camps told The Guardian. "We are his heirs and we can't renounce his project. The plan presented to the local authority in 1915, which was signed by Gaudí, includes the stairway."