A New Luxury Cruise Ship Brings Elevated Dining, Boutique Suites, And Off-The-Beaten-Path European Adventures
Cruising has long been popular in Europe with its fantastic river cruises and sensational ocean cruises. And now there's a new ship in town. In July 2025, Oceania Cruises debuted the Allura, which joins the Vista as one of the Allura class ships for the cruise line. It holds a maximum of 1,200 guests, which is small compared to the world's largest cruise ship, which can hold just over 5,600. There are 800 staff on board, which make for an impressive staff-to-guest ratio that translates to lots of personal service. Being on the relative smaller side doesn't mean that it sacrifices anything in terms of comfort and style. In fact, this ship has fantastic amenities, including incredible dining options, luxe staterooms and suites, a casino, spa, and more. And it goes to an impressive variety of European destinations with some incredible shore excursions available for guests.
The ship "represents our bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences," Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, explained in the press release announcing the new ship. "As always, at the heart of this beautiful ship is an extraordinary crew dedicated to providing exceptional cuisine, personalized, intuitive service and immersive enrichment opportunities for our guests."
When it comes to where you'll be sleeping onboard the Oceania Allura, there are several options, none of them are interior rooms; every one has a view. The French Veranda Staterooms are the smallest, at 240 square feet, putting them on the large side when compared to other ships. The largest option is one of the three Owner's Suites at 2,400 square feet, complete with a living room area, large bathroom, and 24 hour butler service.
What to expect with Oceania Allura both on and off the ship
No matter what room or suite you have on the Oceania Allura, you can get room service delivered to your room for free. Some rooms include a free bottle of bubbly upon arrival and complimentary laundry service, which is especially helpful if you're on one of the longer itineraries, it helps keep your cruise packing list more streamlined.
When it comes to onboard dining, there's plenty of options. From a decadent afternoon tea to a steakhouse to pan-Asian cuisine, there's something for everyone. There's also an impressive mixology scene with specialized experiences especially for whiskey and rum fans. If you want to try your hand at cooking, the Culinary Center has chef led classes. There's also nightly shows, a casino, and shopping onboard. And the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center is all about maximizing self care with a steam room and therapy pools to help you relax. You can get med-spa treatments like skin tightening and fillers along with facials, massages, body treatments, acupuncture, manicures, and pedicures. You can even get a hair cut and a shave at the barber shop.
The European cruises with Oceania Allura include the French Riviera, the Greek Islands, the Adriatic Coast, and other destinations. And when it comes to excursions, there's a range of options, like exclusive small group tours and "Go Local" tours where you can feel like you're really connecting with the destination. Think things like going truffle hunting in Italy and learning about Santorini's musical instruments and heritage. Along with its European itineraries, there are some transatlantic crossings on the schedule as well as Canadian, Mexican, and Caribbean destinations.