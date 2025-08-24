A New Luxury Cruise Ship Brings Elevated Dining, Boutique Suites, And Off-The-Beaten-Path European Adventures

Cruising has long been popular in Europe with its fantastic river cruises and sensational ocean cruises. And now there's a new ship in town. In July 2025, Oceania Cruises debuted the Allura, which joins the Vista as one of the Allura class ships for the cruise line. It holds a maximum of 1,200 guests, which is small compared to the world's largest cruise ship, which can hold just over 5,600. There are 800 staff on board, which make for an impressive staff-to-guest ratio that translates to lots of personal service. Being on the relative smaller side doesn't mean that it sacrifices anything in terms of comfort and style. In fact, this ship has fantastic amenities, including incredible dining options, luxe staterooms and suites, a casino, spa, and more. And it goes to an impressive variety of European destinations with some incredible shore excursions available for guests.

The ship "represents our bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences," Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises, explained in the press release announcing the new ship. "As always, at the heart of this beautiful ship is an extraordinary crew dedicated to providing exceptional cuisine, personalized, intuitive service and immersive enrichment opportunities for our guests."

When it comes to where you'll be sleeping onboard the Oceania Allura, there are several options, none of them are interior rooms; every one has a view. The French Veranda Staterooms are the smallest, at 240 square feet, putting them on the large side when compared to other ships. The largest option is one of the three Owner's Suites at 2,400 square feet, complete with a living room area, large bathroom, and 24 hour butler service.