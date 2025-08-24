Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Ice Buckets

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Planning to chill your drink using that hotel ice bucket? You might want to rethink it. Despite their apparent convenience, hotel ice buckets may pose a hidden health risk that many tourists overlook. ABC News tested hotel rooms for germs and found one thing in common: ice buckets, in both budget and luxury hotels, were packed with germs.

Turns out ice may harbor mold, rust, and bacteria like E. coli, which causes diarrhea and vomiting — as does the norovirus, which has been found in some hotel room ice buckets. And contrary to popular belief, freezing conditions don't kill germs and bacteria.

Former hotel manager Melissa Hanks shared her strong stance on ice buckets in a viral TikTok video, stating, "I will not use an ice bucket at all. People use these for things you don't even want to think about. I've cleaned out puke from them." However, it doesn't take something as extreme as that to attract harmful bacteria, germs, or mold. Any leftover ice or water left in the bucket can easily become a breeding ground for pathogens, especially if the hotel's ice machine doesn't get frequent and proper cleaning and maintenance. One girl's science experiment in Southern Florida even reported the presence of ice machines dirtier than toilet water in the U.S. Unfortunately, hotel cleaning staff tend to at most just give ice buckets a quick rinse between guests, as they only have so much time to clean each room. This means that many surfaces in hotel rooms remain dirty, even if they seem safe.