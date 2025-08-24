Why Tourists Should Avoid Using Hotel Ice Buckets
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Planning to chill your drink using that hotel ice bucket? You might want to rethink it. Despite their apparent convenience, hotel ice buckets may pose a hidden health risk that many tourists overlook. ABC News tested hotel rooms for germs and found one thing in common: ice buckets, in both budget and luxury hotels, were packed with germs.
Turns out ice may harbor mold, rust, and bacteria like E. coli, which causes diarrhea and vomiting — as does the norovirus, which has been found in some hotel room ice buckets. And contrary to popular belief, freezing conditions don't kill germs and bacteria.
Former hotel manager Melissa Hanks shared her strong stance on ice buckets in a viral TikTok video, stating, "I will not use an ice bucket at all. People use these for things you don't even want to think about. I've cleaned out puke from them." However, it doesn't take something as extreme as that to attract harmful bacteria, germs, or mold. Any leftover ice or water left in the bucket can easily become a breeding ground for pathogens, especially if the hotel's ice machine doesn't get frequent and proper cleaning and maintenance. One girl's science experiment in Southern Florida even reported the presence of ice machines dirtier than toilet water in the U.S. Unfortunately, hotel cleaning staff tend to at most just give ice buckets a quick rinse between guests, as they only have so much time to clean each room. This means that many surfaces in hotel rooms remain dirty, even if they seem safe.
Safer alternatives to a dirty hotel ice bucket
So, what to do if you like cold drinks? Brian Labus, an assistant professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, told Travel + Leisure that if folks want to use a hotel ice bucket, they should always do so with a liner, like the one shown in the picture above. After all, no one wants to get sick while traveling, so it's better to be safe than sorry. However, if there's no liner available, or if you still don't trust your room's ice bucket, here are some alternatives.
First, consider buying bottled water or drinks from the hotel's shop or nearby stores, which can be chilled in your room's mini-fridge. You can even get an insulated drink container, like a tumbler or thermos, that keeps drinks cold without the need for ice. A good one can even keep the cold temperature for 12 to 24 hours, and you can even find these for less than 30 bucks on Amazon.
If you really need ice, though, buying sealed bags of ice from a gas station or grocery store is your best bet, given that the FDA inspects packaged ice manufacturing plants, but not restaurants or hotels that make their own ice. You can even put the ice in Ziploc bags (preferably the gallon-sized ones!) and use them as an ice bucket. This way, you can enjoy your chilled drinks without the worry of contamination. Read on if you're looking for more quick and affordable hotel room hacks!