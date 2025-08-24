Anthony Bourdain Refused To Use Any Kind Of Luggage That Didn't Meet This Specific Criteria
Those who travel frequently for work and leisure soon begin to find certain patterns and routines that they favor. These include choosing the best seat on a plane when you need to lock in and work, or picking the perfect bag for traveling. The latter of which much-loved celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain seemed to be unmovable on.
As a renowned chef who was known to tour the world extensively for work and filming shows, hassle-free, efficient travel had to be of the utmost importance. Thus, he found the bag that suited him and he stuck to it. If the luggage doesn't meet the requirements, it's a no-go.
In a 2018 interview with Men's Journal, the late chef revealed his travel must-haves, and a sturdy suitcase was among them. His choice was what he described as the "near-bulletproof Tumi." Bourdain favored it not only because the carry-on case fit everything he needed, but because it could handle a little rough-and-ready manhandling at the airport. It's a piece of luggage that you can throw in the overhead bin without fear of damaging it.
Anthony Bourdain's travel must haves besides the Tumi carry-on
In the same Men's Journal interview, Bourdain revealed some of his other travel essentials. This includes Clarks Suede Desert Boots, his go-to airport shoes for comfort, convenience, and affordability. Consistency is key, it would seem, because five years previously, in an Esquire interview, he said the same thing about these Clarks boots.
Bourdain was said to be on the road for around 250 days out of the year at the height of his career, so it's no surprise he became a bit of an expert on efficient travel. Aside from his sturdy suitcase and comfortable boots, he had other travel hacks and go-to items for every journey. He told Esquire that he always checked his luggage because he hated watching people fight with the overhead bins on the planes to find space for their luggage. Bourdain also brought a fiction novel set in the place he was traveling to get a better sense of the destination, more so than guidebooks could provide. As an avid traveler, there are certain hacks you pick up along the road, like packing your suitcase as efficiently as possible or how to pack just one carry-on for a week-long vacation.
Bourdain is sorely missed by a huge community who adored his cooking, adventurous travel series, and the fact that he didn't really care about what other people thought. In particular, his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" was a roaring success, receiving 31 Primetime Emmy nominations, 12 of which the show won across 12 fantastic seasons. The show really showcased his adventurous spirit and unapologetic, honest opinions.