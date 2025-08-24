Anthony Bourdain Refused To Use Any Kind Of Luggage That Didn't Meet This Specific Criteria

Those who travel frequently for work and leisure soon begin to find certain patterns and routines that they favor. These include choosing the best seat on a plane when you need to lock in and work, or picking the perfect bag for traveling. The latter of which much-loved celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain seemed to be unmovable on.

As a renowned chef who was known to tour the world extensively for work and filming shows, hassle-free, efficient travel had to be of the utmost importance. Thus, he found the bag that suited him and he stuck to it. If the luggage doesn't meet the requirements, it's a no-go.

In a 2018 interview with Men's Journal, the late chef revealed his travel must-haves, and a sturdy suitcase was among them. His choice was what he described as the "near-bulletproof Tumi." Bourdain favored it not only because the carry-on case fit everything he needed, but because it could handle a little rough-and-ready manhandling at the airport. It's a piece of luggage that you can throw in the overhead bin without fear of damaging it.