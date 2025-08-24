A Non-Touristy Secret Greek Island Thrives With Pristine Beaches, No Crowds, And Clear Water Snorkeling

Greece is undeniably one of Europe's hottest summer getaways — just missing the podium of Europeans' go-to midyear destinations (it ranks fourth after Spain, Italy, and France), while also standing tall as a favorite among travelers worldwide. With history around every corner, stunning beaches like Psili Ammos on Patmos Island (one of the continent's best-kept secrets), and a globally celebrated culinary culture, it's easy to see why. But what makes the country a dream escape can also make it overwhelmingly crowded. Spots like Santorini, Mykonos, and Crete, the country's largest island, get so packed in peak season that traffic jams aren't limited to the roads — you'll find them at ferry terminals, in restaurant queues, and even on the beaches.

Luckily, you don't have to give up your "Mamma Mia" dream to find some peace. Take the wild and windswept island of Saria, a roughly 8-square-mile patch of land nestled in the Dodecanese archipelago, just a stone's throw north of Karpathos, an underrated alternative to Santorini. The island, uninhabited except for grazing goats and the occasional shepherd, can only be reached by boat from the Karpathos villages of Pigadia and Diafani.

If you're ready to embrace a day of adventure, you've got options: dazzling Aegean waters at tranquil beaches like Palatia and Alimava; unexpected wildlife encounters — with some luck, you might spot the fascinating Mediterranean monk seal; and scenic hikes along rugged trails that lead to Byzantine ruins and pirate coves.