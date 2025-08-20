How Much Does TSA PreCheck Cost (And Is It Worth It)?

Are you one of those airline passengers who wish they could wave a magic wand to banish the stress of dealing with TSA? If you travel often, hate unpredictable lines, and are sick of somehow always triggering that dreaded secondary TSA screening, it may be worth enrolling in TSA PreCheck. The program allows travelers to move through airport security faster and with less hassle. TSA PreCheck, launched in 2013, enables prescreened passengers to skip regular TSA lines and forego removing clothing like light outerwear and belts, as well as leave liquids and tech like cellphones and computers in their bags. Enrollment costs vary by provider, ranging from $76.75 to $209.

You can opt to enroll either in-person or online through one of three TSA-approved third-party providers: Telos, Clear, and IDEMIA. TSA PreCheck membership is good for five years, after which it must be renewed. Telos charges $85 to enroll and $70 to renew. Enrolling with IDEMIA costs $76.75, with online renewals costing $58.75, and in-person renewals $66.75. Meanwhile, Clear charges $79.95 for basic enrollment and $69.95 for online renewals, but it also offers an upgraded Clear Plus membership, which includes a digital identity, access to dedicated security lanes at 59 U.S. airports, and free line access for family members under 18. As of this writing, Clear and IDEMIA are offering a $15 discount for families when two people sign up together. The offer is valid through October 31, 2025.

International travelers deciding between TSA PreCheck and Global Entry should know that only U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents can apply directly for TSA PreCheck. However, Global Entry is available to U.S. citizens, U.S. lawful permanent residents, and certain foreign nationals, costs $120, and includes TSA PreCheck benefits. Both programs are part of the Department of Homeland Security's Trusted Traveler offerings that provide expedited customs screenings.