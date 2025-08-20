California's Silicon Valley Hub Radiates Festive Downtown Charm And Outdoor Escapes Beyond The Tech Scene

With over 1,000 acres of park and wildlife areas — not to mention a moderate, California climate — spending some time outdoors is a must while in Mountain View. Shoreline At Mountain View, a 750-acre wildlife refuge and recreation area, is one of the city's premiere outdoor spaces for walking and biking, and it boasts an 18-hole golf course as well. For outdoor activities ranging from sailing to kayaking, pay a visit to Shoreline Lake, one of the city's most tranquil escapes. Here you can rent everything from bicycles and scooters to kayaks and sailboats to explore this serene spot on land or water.

If you're looking for an easy trail in the area, Stevens Creek Trail is a popular choice, leading along a creek for about 4 miles. Just keep in mind that portions of the trail run alongside a highway, so there's some noise at points. Shoreline Park Loop is another popular and easy option here, where you can spot water birds and other wildlife. But it can get crowded and has little shade, so it's best to hit the 1.4-mile trail early and bring plenty of water.

Just minutes away from California's wealthiest suburb, Los Altos, and with three major airports in the vicinity, reaching Mountain View is a cinch. San Jose International Airport is the closest to Mountain View, just a 20-minute drive or 35 minutes on public transportation. Alternatively, San Francisco International Airport is only 30 minutes away by car, or an hour by public transportation, and Oakland International Airport is an hour drive or two hours by public transport.