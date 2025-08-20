Lodging And Transportation Costs For Labor Day Travel Are On A Downward Trend (What This Means For You)
Labor Day is just around the corner, and whether you're visiting family or taking a quick end-of-summer getaway, it's a good idea to check the best ways to save on flights and hotels. Luckily, the price of travel and accommodations is down compared to this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) data.
This year, domestic flights are 6% cheaper, costing on average $720 for a round trip. Hotels are also down across the United States, falling 11% to an average of $495 a night. AAA predicts August 30 will be the busiest day of the holiday weekend, with the heaviest traffic in the afternoon and early evening. Car rentals are expected to cost about $545 nationwide, down 3% from last year. The company also reports gas prices are averaging $3.13, the lowest it has been since 2021. Even though flights, hotels, and car rentals are cheaper this year, it's still important to know how to take advantage of these deals and plan smartly to make the most of your Labor Day weekend.
What cheaper prices mean for you this Labor Day
The top destinations this year include Orlando, Denver, Boston, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, claims the car rental company Hertz. New Orleans has also been rated one of the hottest travel spots this September. "Labor Day caps off summer travel and provides one final holiday weekend before the fall routine begins," said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel, in a statement on the company's website. "The top cities on the domestic and international lists are Seattle and Vancouver, both port cities for Alaska cruises. While some people are going on dream cruises or European vacations, many travelers are staying closer to home and taking road trips to nearby beaches or national parks."
Destinations across the United States are trending lower, but the price of international travel is a mixed bag. Hotel bookings are 2% cheaper, and rental cars are down a whopping 42%, but the cost of flights has risen 8% to an average of $1,470. For those looking to save more, guidebook author Rick Steves recommends budget-friendly accommodations like hostels and Airbnb. So, whether you are staying close to home, going on a cross-country road trip, or venturing overseas, it helps to look for deals, be flexible with your travel dates, and use any resources available to find cheap places to stay. With prices low this Labor Day, a bit of planning can make a big difference in preparing for an affordable, stress-free getaway.