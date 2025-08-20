Lodging And Transportation Costs For Labor Day Travel Are On A Downward Trend (What This Means For You)

Labor Day is just around the corner, and whether you're visiting family or taking a quick end-of-summer getaway, it's a good idea to check the best ways to save on flights and hotels. Luckily, the price of travel and accommodations is down compared to this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association's (AAA) data.

This year, domestic flights are 6% cheaper, costing on average $720 for a round trip. Hotels are also down across the United States, falling 11% to an average of $495 a night. AAA predicts August 30 will be the busiest day of the holiday weekend, with the heaviest traffic in the afternoon and early evening. Car rentals are expected to cost about $545 nationwide, down 3% from last year. The company also reports gas prices are averaging $3.13, the lowest it has been since 2021. Even though flights, hotels, and car rentals are cheaper this year, it's still important to know how to take advantage of these deals and plan smartly to make the most of your Labor Day weekend.