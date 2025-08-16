One Of 2025's Hottest Travel Spots Offers Affordability Into September, Ideal For A Late-Summer Getaway

From lively street festivities to haunting ghost tours, there is no shortage of unmissable things to do in New Orleans. However, with the overwhelming amount of things to include on your itinerary, it can be hard not to break the bank, especially when it comes to eating out.

New Orleans is renowned for its mouthwatering cuisine, making it nearly impossible to visit without indulging in its delicious dining scene. If you're looking to save on your restaurant tab, heading to Crescent City in late August is a wise choice. For the entirety of the month, many of the city's restaurants take part in a massive culinary event called COOLinary New Orleans, offering discounted two-course lunches for $28 or less and three-course dinners for $58 or less. Participating restaurants include Antoine's — the city's oldest restaurant, known for serving top-notch Creole classics in the heart of the French Quarter – and the fang-tastic New Orleans Vampire Café.

For those eager to sink their teeth into New Orleans' haunted history, the storied city offers some of the most horrifying ghost tours in America, such as the Premier Ghost, Voodoo, and Vampire Walking Tour. Meanwhile, the Garden District, New Orleans' most famed district of lavish mansions, boasts a free historical walking tour with stops at iconic homes like Buckner Mansion — prominently featured on "American Horror Story" — and horror novelist Anne Rice's former Victorian-style residence. The possibilities are truly endless, and a trip to New Orleans is the ticket to a vibrant (and affordable) late-summer vacation.