One Of 2025's Hottest Travel Spots Offers Affordability Into September, Ideal For A Late-Summer Getaway
As the end of summer approaches, the burning desire to squeeze in a last-minute getaway may be hotter than the August sun. If you're trying to do it on a budget, deciding where to go can crank up the pressure. Luckily, there are several surprisingly affordable destinations across the U.S. that make for a magical late-summer getaway. Ranking high on the list for low-budget, late-summer retreats is none other than New Orleans.
Bursting forth with its vibrant nightlife, Creole and Cajun cuisine, historic architecture, and electrifying jazz scene, The Big Easy is a natural choice if you're looking for one last thrilling hurrah before ushering in the fall. The fact that Travel Noire deemed New Orleans one of the cheapest places in the U.S. to travel in September is the powdered sugar on top of the beignet, if you will, making it the ideal destination for a lively, budget-friendly end-of-the-summer escape.
Navigating New Orleans (affordably) in September
In New Orleans, Mardi Gras celebrations are raging in February and March, and Halloween festivities are in full swing in October, drawing in big crowds from far and wide. However, September is also considered to be the city's shoulder season, with smaller crowds and cheaper travel expenses. According to travel search engine Kayak, the cost of a round-trip airfare from a major travel hub like Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport (MSY) ranges from $100 to $400 in mid-September. In busier seasons, like early February, you can expect those prices to double.
It's no secret that New Orleans is a hot destination (literally) with average temperatures peaking in the 90s during July and August. Though September is the height of hurricane season, it also offers some much-needed relief from the blazing summer heat with temperatures dipping down into the 80s and mid-70s. During this time, hotel prices drop as well. For example, a standard room at Hotel Saint Vincent – an unforgettable hotel with vibrant artsy rooms, Italian cuisine, and exclusive nightlife – can cost you up to $900 a night in October, while September prices are nearly half that.
Wallet-friendly adventures in New Orleans
From lively street festivities to haunting ghost tours, there is no shortage of unmissable things to do in New Orleans. However, with the overwhelming amount of things to include on your itinerary, it can be hard not to break the bank, especially when it comes to eating out.
New Orleans is renowned for its mouthwatering cuisine, making it nearly impossible to visit without indulging in its delicious dining scene. If you're looking to save on your restaurant tab, heading to Crescent City in late August is a wise choice. For the entirety of the month, many of the city's restaurants take part in a massive culinary event called COOLinary New Orleans, offering discounted two-course lunches for $28 or less and three-course dinners for $58 or less. Participating restaurants include Antoine's — the city's oldest restaurant, known for serving top-notch Creole classics in the heart of the French Quarter – and the fang-tastic New Orleans Vampire Café.
For those eager to sink their teeth into New Orleans' haunted history, the storied city offers some of the most horrifying ghost tours in America, such as the Premier Ghost, Voodoo, and Vampire Walking Tour. Meanwhile, the Garden District, New Orleans' most famed district of lavish mansions, boasts a free historical walking tour with stops at iconic homes like Buckner Mansion — prominently featured on "American Horror Story" — and horror novelist Anne Rice's former Victorian-style residence. The possibilities are truly endless, and a trip to New Orleans is the ticket to a vibrant (and affordable) late-summer vacation.