Sandwiched Between Arches And Canyonlands National Park Is Utah's Unique Adventure Lodge With Colorado River Access

You know if you see a walkie-talkie channel listed on a lodge's contact page, you're in for an off-the-beaten-path adventure. Add to that the required "Stuff Happens" waiver and the large tortoise that hangs out on the front porch, and there's really no question that you've landed somewhere truly unique.

It's called Base Camp Adventure Lodge, and it's located about an hour southwest of Moab, Utah. Tucked between two of the state's "Mighty 5" national parks, Arches and Canyonlands, Base Camp is an outdoor enthusiast's dream vacation. The 145-acre property sits along the banks of the Colorado River and is surrounded by Utah's stunning painted rock formations and rugged, unspoiled desert landscape. Keep in mind, getting to this secluded resort is part of the adventure. Running parallel across the river to the beloved scenic byway Potash Road, the 15-mile stretch that leads to the lodge requires a vehicle with at least 6 inches of clearance to navigate the rough terrain.

Once you arrive, you'll discover accommodations as unique as the environment around you. Stay in one of the four modest bedrooms within the main lodge or rent a two-bedroom house that comes with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and fire pit stocked with plenty of wood. For guests who want to fully embrace the camp's Navajo Indian vibe, book one of the hogans, which is a traditional hut made of logs and mud. Choose between the circular "female" hogan meant to resemble a womb, or the elongated "male" hogan shaped like, well, the body part you can probably guess. The huts are equipped with air conditioning and propane heat, but be advised, you'll be showering outside under the stars.