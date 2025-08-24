Sandwiched Between Arches And Canyonlands National Park Is Utah's Unique Adventure Lodge With Colorado River Access
You know if you see a walkie-talkie channel listed on a lodge's contact page, you're in for an off-the-beaten-path adventure. Add to that the required "Stuff Happens" waiver and the large tortoise that hangs out on the front porch, and there's really no question that you've landed somewhere truly unique.
It's called Base Camp Adventure Lodge, and it's located about an hour southwest of Moab, Utah. Tucked between two of the state's "Mighty 5" national parks, Arches and Canyonlands, Base Camp is an outdoor enthusiast's dream vacation. The 145-acre property sits along the banks of the Colorado River and is surrounded by Utah's stunning painted rock formations and rugged, unspoiled desert landscape. Keep in mind, getting to this secluded resort is part of the adventure. Running parallel across the river to the beloved scenic byway Potash Road, the 15-mile stretch that leads to the lodge requires a vehicle with at least 6 inches of clearance to navigate the rough terrain.
Once you arrive, you'll discover accommodations as unique as the environment around you. Stay in one of the four modest bedrooms within the main lodge or rent a two-bedroom house that comes with a full kitchen, washer and dryer, and fire pit stocked with plenty of wood. For guests who want to fully embrace the camp's Navajo Indian vibe, book one of the hogans, which is a traditional hut made of logs and mud. Choose between the circular "female" hogan meant to resemble a womb, or the elongated "male" hogan shaped like, well, the body part you can probably guess. The huts are equipped with air conditioning and propane heat, but be advised, you'll be showering outside under the stars.
Disc golf, kayaks, and turtles ... Oh my!
So that covers the camp part, now for the adventure element. Base Camp Adventure Lodge's location provides an endless amount of outdoor activities at your disposal, whether you're traveling solo in Moab or with a group. One you may not have thought of is disc golf. Junkies of this flying disc sport flock to the camp for its award-winning courses. What once served as a camel tour spot, the property now offers two 18-hole loops that have earned respect for their extreme elevations and challenging cavern-crossings.
If disc golf is not your thing, you can still explore the camp's majestic surroundings by hiking one of the many trails in the area or going off-roading in a rented side-by-side UTV. After sweating it out in the desert, cool off with a dip in the Colorado River or borrow one of the camp's kayaks to explore even further.
For those who simply want to relax and soak up the incredible vistas, settle in on a wooden swing on the lodge's front porch. In the morning hours, you can sip coffee while the owner's giant tortoise, Kobae, patrols the porch and the local songbirds, rock squirrels, and Colorado chipmunks arrive to gobble down the food that's put out for them. Once the sun sets, porch dwellers might be joined by adorable little ringtails, foxes, and skunks who wander up to feast on the provided hot dogs and cat food. Late-night visitors include raccoons and a grumpy badger, who is best admired from a distance. Regardless of your selection at this choose-your-own-adventure oasis, there's a good chance you'll come away with memories and stories you'll be sharing for years to come.