Dangerous 'Valley Fever' Is Rising In California, Particularly At This Upscale Coastal Vacation Destination

Infections during travel are always a risk, especially in tourist hot spots and tropical climates. Common fungal infections like swimmers' foot can be picked up just by walking barefoot around a hotel pool while warm-water spots like Florida can expose vacationers to flesh-eating bacteria. And now, in 2025, even the most peaceful West Coast getaways may be putting travelers at risk of contracting the notorious "valley fever," or "cocci," a lung infection caused by inhaling spores of the Coccidioides fungus that lives in the soil of California's fertile central counties — including the luxurious coastal community of Monterey.

While Monterey is far from where valley fever originated, the spores travel via dust particles and can survive dormant in them throughout a drought, spreading farther and wider the dryer it is. Increased construction and agricultural activity to serve a rising population adds to the disturbance. The resulting spread means higher numbers of valley fever infections in rainy years following a dry period. Due to climate change, California has experienced more dramatic shifts in weather for the past 25 years, and valley fever cases are on the rise, spreading wherever the wind may take them — from the valleys to the coast. While fewer than 1,000 cases were reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statewide in 2000, that number has risen to nearly 12,500 in 2024. And 2025's numbers seem on track to exceed last year's cases.

Along with inland counties where most of California's crops are grown, coastal communities are now getting hit, with Monterey becoming the latest major hotspot in 2024 according to a report by the California Department of Public Health. That means even elite escapes to Pebble Beach are no longer safe, since even the highest grade security can't keep out these unwanted visitors.