America's Longest-Running Five-Star Hotel Is A Fusion Of European Grandeur And Rocky Mountain Adventure
Perched at the scenic southern foot of the majestic Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs is The Broadmoor, a 784-room luxury resort that holds the prestigious distinction of being the world's longest-running consecutive Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond hotel. While Colorado is renowned for its incredible resorts with soothing hot springs, The Broadmoor offers something distinctly different — European grandeur fused with Rocky Mountain adventures in the shadow of the iconic Pikes Peak, which rises more than 14,000 feet above sea level. Sprawling over 5,000 meticulously manicured acres next to the lush Pike National Forest, the resort's salmon-hued complex includes three main buildings clustered around picturesque Cheyenne Lake, the property's tranquil, swan-filled centerpiece.
More than a century old, The Broadmoor boasts an illustrious history. It was built in 1918 by the entrepreneur and mining magnate Spencer Penrose and his wife, philanthropist Julie Penrose. Intent on wooing wealthy New Yorkers to the West, the couple used the same firm that designed New York's Central Park to plan The Broadmoor. John D. Rockefeller was Penrose's personal guest at The Broadmoor's opening, and the property has continued to host luminaries over the years. Notable guests include Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and George W. Bush, and actors John Wayne and Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Today, about 2,000 employees run the enormous resort. Alongside its nearly 800 guest rooms, The Broadmoor features two world-class championship golf courses, an award-winning spa, a tennis and pickleball club, several pools, 20 retail boutiques, 20 restaurants and cafes, and 315,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Impressively, hospitality shines despite the hotel's mammoth size. One Google reviewer gushed: "This was the second time I've stayed at The Broadmoor and I was so happy to see I was even more blown away than before."
Stay in one of The Broadmoor's exclusive, off-property, luxury mountain hideaways
In addition to hundreds of guest rooms, The Broadmoor offers the Wilderness Experience properties. These three premium, lavish lodgings are nestled away from the main resort in the Rockies and are available from May through October. Cloud Camp features 15 cabins ensconced in a forest of pine and aspen trees perched high above the main property on Cheyenne Mountain. Outdoor enthusiasts may prefer to stay in one of the 13 luxurious cabins at Emerald Valley Ranch, where activities range from horseback riding and fly-fishing to canoeing and archery. The seven rustic-luxe cabins at Fly Fishing Camp are the farthest from the main hotel. Located 75 minutes away in an idyllic meadow along a private stretch of the Tarryall River, guests here revel in some of Colorado's best fishing.
The Broadmoor's interiors at the main resort are dripping in old-world European charm, transporting guests back in time just like America's many historic Victorian-era resorts and hotels. Palatial lobbies and common areas feature beautiful Beaux-Arts glasswork, grand staircases, sumptuous chandeliers, marble flooring, and rich timber paneling. Guests have a dizzying array of rooms, suites, and cottages to choose from, all decorated in warm tones with antique touches. Accommodations vary in size, from the 325-square-foot Classic room to 600-square-foot cottages with private outdoor fireplaces and verandas abutting the golf course.
For guests seeking maximal space, there's the ultra-luxe 12,000-square-foot, 5-bedroom Estate House, or the stately four-story brownstones. Accommodation prices vary greatly depending on the type you choose and the season of stay. To score the best deals, it's wise to explore the Special Packages section on The Broadmoor's website.
Incredible Rocky Mountain adventures at The Broadmoor and beyond
The Broadmoor's location next to the Pike National Forest presents no end of thrilling and rugged Rocky Mountain adventures on-site and further afield. The resort hosts and arranges a number of excursions in the Great Outdoors, including hiking, biking, fly-fishing, and horseback riding. A highlight for families is riding the famous red train car 9 miles along the Cog Railway to the breathtaking summit of Pikes Peak. Tickets for this unmissable journey sell out often, so be sure to book in advance.
Adrenaline junkies and nature-loving guests would be delighted to know that they are a mere 15-minute drive from Garden of the Gods, one of Colorado's ultimate destinations, known for its mesmerizing sandstone formations. Among the many adventures at this landmark, where Pike's Peak looms in the distance, is soaring 1,800 feet across South Cheyenne Canyon on one of 10 zip lines. Another must-see natural wonder in the area is Seven Falls, just a 12-minute drive from the resort. You can choose to hike the area or simply marvel at this spectacular cluster of waterfalls running through an ancient, box-type canyon once inhabited by the Ute people. More rollicking adventure is in store at Bighorn Sheep Canyon, where you can go white-water rafting as eagles and falcons circle overhead.
Getting to the Broadmoor is easiest if you're coming from Colorado Springs Airport, which is a zippy 19 minutes away. Alternatively, it's a 90-minute drive from Denver International Airport. The resort is happy to arrange shuttle or private transportation from either airport through its partnership with Gray Line.