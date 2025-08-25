America's Longest-Running Five-Star Hotel Is A Fusion Of European Grandeur And Rocky Mountain Adventure

Perched at the scenic southern foot of the majestic Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs is The Broadmoor, a 784-room luxury resort that holds the prestigious distinction of being the world's longest-running consecutive Forbes Five-Star, AAA Five-Diamond hotel. While Colorado is renowned for its incredible resorts with soothing hot springs, The Broadmoor offers something distinctly different — European grandeur fused with Rocky Mountain adventures in the shadow of the iconic Pikes Peak, which rises more than 14,000 feet above sea level. Sprawling over 5,000 meticulously manicured acres next to the lush Pike National Forest, the resort's salmon-hued complex includes three main buildings clustered around picturesque Cheyenne Lake, the property's tranquil, swan-filled centerpiece.

More than a century old, The Broadmoor boasts an illustrious history. It was built in 1918 by the entrepreneur and mining magnate Spencer Penrose and his wife, philanthropist Julie Penrose. Intent on wooing wealthy New Yorkers to the West, the couple used the same firm that designed New York's Central Park to plan The Broadmoor. John D. Rockefeller was Penrose's personal guest at The Broadmoor's opening, and the property has continued to host luminaries over the years. Notable guests include Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and George W. Bush, and actors John Wayne and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Today, about 2,000 employees run the enormous resort. Alongside its nearly 800 guest rooms, The Broadmoor features two world-class championship golf courses, an award-winning spa, a tennis and pickleball club, several pools, 20 retail boutiques, 20 restaurants and cafes, and 315,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Impressively, hospitality shines despite the hotel's mammoth size. One Google reviewer gushed: "This was the second time I've stayed at The Broadmoor and I was so happy to see I was even more blown away than before."