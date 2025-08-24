Rick Steves Says This Is The One Reason Americans Should Travel More, Even In Uncertain Economic Times

Rick Steves has decades of travel experience to back this claim. In 1969, 14-year-old Steves visited Europe for the first time; by 1978, he was traipsing from Europe to South Asia following the Hippie Trail. His travels to countries like Palestine, Cuba, or Iran — destinations most Americans would never consider visiting — have made him see other people, places, and cultures in a different light. "If more people traveled, we'd understand that everybody's had their challenges and we can just realize the world's filled with good people," Steves muses in his BBC interview. While the world isn't perfect, he believes that building bridges instead of putting up barriers is a much more effective way to get to know others.

One doesn't have to match Steves' numerous years on the road to experience how travel shapes our global perspective and develops cultural awareness. When asked what it meant to them, 92% of 7,500 Lonely Planet survey participants saw travel as being "an opportunity for positive change." Steves may be an experienced traveler, but there are certain lines he'd prefer not to cross while abroad, such as sickness, violence, or stumbling into a war zone — suffice to say we won't be seeing Steves participating in the TikTok-approved danger tourism trend (which the U.S. State Department strongly suggests avoiding) in this lifetime. "I'm not a thrill-seeker in my travels," he says. "I just want to get out of my comfort zone. ... I just love the thought that when we get out of our comfort zones and travel, we have a broadening perspective. That's the beautiful thing about travel — and a lot of people miss it entirely."