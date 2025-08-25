This One Secret Travel Hack Could Swap Hotel Bills For Free Stays And Local Experiences Worldwide

Travel has never been more popular or more expensive at a time when inflation is still sticky. While rates for hotel rooms — a big chunk of your travel budget — were actually down about 5% in July 2025 compared to the previous year, it's still painful to swallow those pesky "resort fees." What's more, relying on credit card points and miles takes time (and money) to accrue. And if crashing with friends living in far-flung destinations is a pipedream, then explore the world of house swapping or pet sitting.

HomeExchange offers more than 360,000 homes for owners or renters to swap in 155 countries, such as a three-bedroom apartment in Pamplona, Spain, or a four-bedroom house in Vannes, France, for an annual fee of $235. Set up a profile and listing and reach out to others for reciprocal exchanges — simultaneous home exchanges or those for different dates. You can also earn points for future use by just hosting guests at your home, even if you are there. Kindred is a newer, more selective home swapping community where members earn credits for stays by hosting, only paying for cleaning and service fees. Since Kindred's founding in 2022, only 3,000 members have been approved, a fraction compared to the 25,000 that applied this past year.

If the swapping part of the equation isn't appealing, try pet or house sitting. Founded in 2010, TrustedHousesitters has grown its global community to more than 240,000 members, connecting pet owners with folks willing to pet sit for lodging. Both parties can take comfort in knowing that pet sitters undergo third-party background and ID checks and that homes include property insurance. Interested parties create a profile and sign up for an annual membership, which starts at $149. For travelers who are tired of Airbnb fees, TrustedHousesitters is a budget alternative to try.