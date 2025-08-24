Rick Steves Shares The Secret To Saving Your Vacation When You Feel Disappointed By A Destination

It's easy to idealize travel based on tales, magazine spreads, and what we see other people posting on social media, but the reality is that travel will always have its ups and downs. Even if you avoid the most disappointing tourist attractions in the world based on reviews, you're bound to eventually end up with some travel experiences that don't quite meet your expectations. No one knows this better than travel expert Rick Steves, who wrote on his website that "travel, like the world, is a series of hills and valleys." But the trick for when you feel stuck in one of those spirit-sapping valleys is something fundamental to Steves' travel philosophy: to go "through the back door," as the title of his first book puts it.

At its core, the Steves creed is about merging into a new culture, rather than waiting for it to entertain you. "If you don't enjoy a place, maybe you don't know enough about it. Seek the truth. Recognize tourist traps. Give a culture the benefit of your open mind," Steves says. Going in with the open mind that he advocates for might mean going out of your way to talk to a local stranger, venturing into a neighborhood you don't know much about, or stepping into interesting-looking buildings that aren't listed in your guidebook. That attitude forms a two-way connection: Opening yourself to the world invites the world to open you, too. As Steves puts it, "Travel changes people. It broadens perspectives and teaches new ways to measure quality of life."