'Rome Of The West' Is A Vibrant Midwest City Famous For The 'Most Maligned' Style Of Pizza In America
You're likely acquainted with New York-style pizza and Chicago's deep dish, but did you know that St. Louis-style pizza also exists? That's right, this vibrant Midwest destination, nicknamed "Rome of the West" (a nod to its enduring catholic roots), has its very own pie. In Missouri's second largest metropolis, you can enjoy one of the only U.S. national parks within a city and feast on what has been referred to as the "most maligned" style of pizza in America (via PMQ Pizza). If you have no idea what St. Louis-style pizza is, here's an overview.
This controversial delight has a skinny crust, likened to a cracker, that's cut into squares when ready to serve. Like your typical pizza, it's slathered with tomato sauce. However, mozzarella is not involved in this creation. Instead, it's adorned with Provel, a rich, controversial cheese that was created in St. Louis. Never heard of Provel either? This pale-colored product is composed of cheddar, swiss, and provolone. It's the key ingredient to this local delicacy, which is highly debated among foodies.
"St. Louis pizza is definitely the worst regional style. It is like they are trying to screw it up on purpose," states a user on Reddit. On a post in Pizzaholics, a public group on Facebook, an individual laments, "The Provel cheese sticks to your teeth and gums and they run all the toppings all the way to the edge." Of course, St. Louis-style pizza does have fans. There's only one way to find out where you stand in this debate: you're going to have to taste it yourself.
Where in St. Louis, Missouri, can you treat yourself to this notorious pizza?
Although St. Louis pizza has been largely disproved, Imo's Pizza claims it created the style and is arguably the most well-known establishment offering this dish. If you're ever in "Rome of the West," take a break from exploring attractions like the famed Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and Forest Park, home to one of the best free museums in America, to dine here. Conveniently, there are locations of this beloved chain near both places of interest. Even if the idea of St. Louis-style pizza sounds questionable to you, many say that Imo's Pizza is a must-eat while in town. The chain even possesses Provel's distribution rights, and aside from Missouri, there are franchises in Illinois and Kansas.
Founded in St. Louis in the 1960s, Imo's Pizza serves this notorious pie plain or with your choice of toppings like pineapple, anchovies, pepperoni, and more. "It's a very good pizza. The sauce is on the sweeter side. Crust thin and crispy, not dry," reads one of the countless positive reviews on Google for the Imo's Pizza on Hampton Avenue, located feet away from Forest Park.
Naturally, there are a number of other eateries around town where you can feast on St. Louis-style pizza, like Nick & Elena's Pizzeria. This no-frills restaurant is closed on Mondays and was named one of the best in the city by the Riverfront Times, a publication based in St. Louis. It has similar toppings to Imo's Pizza, as well as an assortment of items like Provel balls. Another dining option is Farotto's. Lauded by St. Louis Magazine, the menu features signature dishes like Jimmy's Favorite, a St. Louis-style pizza with shrimp and bacon.
Try these other St. Louis specialities
If St. Louis-style pizza demonstrates anything (regardless of whether you end up liking it or not), sampling the city's distinct fare will likely be a highlight of your visit. In addition to St. Louis-style pizza, you should try toasted ravioli. This fried stuffed dish is believed to have originated at The Hill, one of America's best Little Italy neighborhoods. You can order toasted ravioli as an appetizer before digging into your St. Louis-style pizza. While fillings can vary, toasted ravioli is commonly offered at restaurants across St. Louis and at all of the establishments mentioned above.
For dessert, you can't go wrong with gooey butter cake, a St. Louis staple. It's typically made with vanilla, corn syrup, and other ingredients, creating a pillowy yellow pastry. Consider stopping by a bakery or café like Park Avenue Coffee, listed as one of the top 10 best places for this decadent goodie on Yelp. There are a few locations in the city, including in the Lafayette Square neighborhood. Rated 4.5 stars on Google, a review declares, "The cake is rich, buttery, and perfectly gooey."
Looking forward to a culinary adventure in St. Louis? There are non-stop flights to St. Louis Lambert International Airport from cities like New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Boston, and many others. If you can't make it to the city any time soon or are nowhere near the Midwest, know that you can indulge in a St. Louis-style pizza from the comfort of your own home. There are recipes online, or you can purchase them frozen in a pack from Imo's Pizza on Goldbelly. Additionally, Dogtown Pizza, a brand of frozen St. Louis-style pizzas, is sold in grocery stores in a handful of states, like Louisiana and Utah.