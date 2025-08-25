'Rome Of The West' Is A Vibrant Midwest City Famous For The 'Most Maligned' Style Of Pizza In America

You're likely acquainted with New York-style pizza and Chicago's deep dish, but did you know that St. Louis-style pizza also exists? That's right, this vibrant Midwest destination, nicknamed "Rome of the West" (a nod to its enduring catholic roots), has its very own pie. In Missouri's second largest metropolis, you can enjoy one of the only U.S. national parks within a city and feast on what has been referred to as the "most maligned" style of pizza in America (via PMQ Pizza). If you have no idea what St. Louis-style pizza is, here's an overview.

This controversial delight has a skinny crust, likened to a cracker, that's cut into squares when ready to serve. Like your typical pizza, it's slathered with tomato sauce. However, mozzarella is not involved in this creation. Instead, it's adorned with Provel, a rich, controversial cheese that was created in St. Louis. Never heard of Provel either? This pale-colored product is composed of cheddar, swiss, and provolone. It's the key ingredient to this local delicacy, which is highly debated among foodies.

"St. Louis pizza is definitely the worst regional style. It is like they are trying to screw it up on purpose," states a user on Reddit. On a post in Pizzaholics, a public group on Facebook, an individual laments, "The Provel cheese sticks to your teeth and gums and they run all the toppings all the way to the edge." Of course, St. Louis-style pizza does have fans. There's only one way to find out where you stand in this debate: you're going to have to taste it yourself.