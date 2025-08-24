Samantha Brown Says This Summer's Most Memorable Destinations Will Invite Travelers To Slow Down

Samantha Brown's writing, social media posts, and "Places to Love" travel show have given travelers some of the best travel tips out there. She's taught us packing tricks, destination ideas, and ways to let ourselves experience the world beyond what we're used to. She also keeps up with travel trends and recently spoke to Parade about one of the big ones for summer: slow travel. This is a trend that invites people to slow down and experience the feel of a place. The idea is to pick a location and stay there, taking your time and relaxing, instead of rushing around from tourist site to tourist site. However, it's more than that. Slow travel is also about cultural immersion and learning about the way people live in other parts of the country or the world. Instead of hopping on a train every evening to get to the next experience, and packing in landmarks for your Instagram or TikTok feed, you pick a spot like Florence, Italy, and linger there, choosing activities such as local cooking lessons, art classes, or even a perfume-making masterclass.

This is the sort of trip where you don't end up saying, "I need a vacation from my vacation." It's easy to slip into the habit of making your trip a simple check mark on your bucket list, rather than learning what it's like to actually live there. To slow down, try foods you've never heard of from a street market, or perhaps a homestay is the way to go for you, where you stay with a local rather than in a hotel. To really distance yourself from the hustle and bustle, consider a farm stay in Italy, which is famous for them.