The World's Most Livable City Of 2025 Is A European Gem With Historic Streets And Sustainable Living

For three consecutive years, the Austrian capital of Vienna dominated the Global Liveability Index, which comes as a surprise to no one, as the city is brimming with historic places, green spaces, and vibrant cultures, as well as being the base from which you can discover the rest of the country (more on that in our guide to the easiest and most worthwhile day trips from Vienna). But the Austrian capital has at last been dethroned by another European capital, this time in the Nordics, and if you guessed Oslo, with its hidden, enchanting medieval castle that inspired a Disney film, or Helsinki, with the world's only sauna on a Ferris wheel, you'd be wrong. In fact, the number one spot in 2025's Global Liveability Index goes to the Danish capital of Copenhagen. Vienna, as a result, has been knocked down to No. 2, followed by Zurich, Switzerland, in No. 3.

The Global Liveability Index analyzes several factors to determine the world's most livable city, including stability, healthcare, environment, education, and infrastructure; Copenhagen's scores across all five categories are either a perfect 100 or a marginally lower figure (95.4 for culture and environment and 95.8 for healthcare, for example), ultimately earning the city an overall index score of 98.

While Copenhagen is renowned worldwide for how happy its citizens are, ranking first in the Institute for Quality of Life's 2025 Happy City Index, the city earns its fame for many more reasons, namely its rich history and beautiful architecture, as well as its constant efforts to promote and integrate sustainable living practices — it is no wonder that Copenhagen has also been called the "ultimate green city" by The Telegraph.