One Of The Most Underrated Cities In Idaho Offers Riverside Fun And A Unique Blend Of Potato-Themed Celebrations

Whether it's a potato truck touring across the country or the shape of your cozy (and bizarre) hotel outside of Boise, the humble spud has been a symbol of the Gem State for over a century. In Eastern Idaho, spuds have become so deeply rooted in the local culture that one town selected the potato as its high school mascot, aptly located in the region between Blackfoot and Rexburg that has been called the "Potato Belt" by NASA. High school students even have a break during the fall to help with picking.

At the heart of Eastern Idaho's "Potato Belt" is the small, idyllic city of Shelley, founded in 1885 by John Shelley and a handful of families from Utah. What started as a small mercantile along the Oregon Short Line Railroad transformed into a city of approximately 5,000 residents today that takes its roots to heart. At first glance, Shelley may appear only to be a typical family-friendly, farming community with a longstanding LDS heritage, built on the rail lines. However, digging deeper, the city was home to bootleggers and moonshiners and shaped by several fires that brought the town together. Away from the tragedy, you'll find an abundance of outdoor activities on the Snake River and along the Yellowstone Highway toward one of the most underrated gateways to Yellowstone National Park.