One Of The Most Underrated Cities In Idaho Offers Riverside Fun And A Unique Blend Of Potato-Themed Celebrations
Whether it's a potato truck touring across the country or the shape of your cozy (and bizarre) hotel outside of Boise, the humble spud has been a symbol of the Gem State for over a century. In Eastern Idaho, spuds have become so deeply rooted in the local culture that one town selected the potato as its high school mascot, aptly located in the region between Blackfoot and Rexburg that has been called the "Potato Belt" by NASA. High school students even have a break during the fall to help with picking.
At the heart of Eastern Idaho's "Potato Belt" is the small, idyllic city of Shelley, founded in 1885 by John Shelley and a handful of families from Utah. What started as a small mercantile along the Oregon Short Line Railroad transformed into a city of approximately 5,000 residents today that takes its roots to heart. At first glance, Shelley may appear only to be a typical family-friendly, farming community with a longstanding LDS heritage, built on the rail lines. However, digging deeper, the city was home to bootleggers and moonshiners and shaped by several fires that brought the town together. Away from the tragedy, you'll find an abundance of outdoor activities on the Snake River and along the Yellowstone Highway toward one of the most underrated gateways to Yellowstone National Park.
How to celebrate the potato like an Idahoan
Whether you like them boiled, mashed, baked, or fried, you'll have a "tuber-ular" day trying some of Idaho's best spuds during Shelley's annual Idaho Spud Day potato festival. Since 1927, Shelley's streets and Shelley City Park have come alive on the third Saturday in September, attracting an estimated 15,000 visitors who pay homage to the tuber. The "fully-loaded" day includes the Spud Day parade and competitive events such as the 5K Spud Run and mile walk, a cornhole tournament, tug-of-war above a pit of mashed potatoes, and–perhaps the most competitive – a potato picking contest. The festival is free to attend, with entry fees for all events going back to improve local schools and the community.
On Spud Day, come hungry and try to win the french fry eating contest, or snag a funnel cake with all the fixings. Be sure to save a bit of room for a classic American meal, malt, or pie at Mick's Home Cooking, an Eastern Idaho staple since 1980. After your meal, if you're torn between pie and ice cream, they'll be glad to make a one-of-a-kind pie shake if they haven't run out! Another popular option is Mr. Pizza, serving Shelley since 1987. Prices have changed little since then (there's still a $3 lunch special), though some diners say you get what you pay for in terms of quality. However, several reviewers on Google say not only the taste, but the interior and music take them back to yesteryear to their hometown pizza parlor.
Fun on the Snake River in Eastern Idaho
While the Snake River rolls through rugged Hells Canyon between Oregon and Idaho, it's a perfect place for floating your troubles away closer to Shelley. To see the majestic Snake and all its beauty from downtown, take a quick walk along Shelley's greenbelt to the North Bingham County Recreation Area, one of Eastern Idaho's hidden gems. The well-maintained park's open green space features a 9-hole disc golf course, a picnic area, and is a popular spot for horseback riding in the area. Campers have raved about the cleanliness of the campground in the park, which features 12 RV spaces, a free dump site, water hoses, and electrical hookups. For non-county residents, it's $45 a night. For reservations, call 208-357-1895.
While you're in Eastern Idaho, don't miss throwing out a line and reeling in a few trout. For a quick fishing trip afternoon out with the kids, you've got a couple of options outside of town. Besides North Bingham County Park, you'll find Shelley Pond and a section of the Snake that is stocked with trout by Idaho Fish and Game. Another local recommendation is to head three miles north of town and fish by the Gem Lake Dam. Broulim's Fresh Foods and Shelley Ace Hardware have all of the basics you'll need for a day out, whether you're looking to have a barbecue or need a camp chair for the shade. If you've brought your fly rod, don't miss fishing the South Fork of the Snake, about 30 minutes north. For accommodation, there are also dozens of roadside chain hotels just north of town on Interstate 15, which are a short drive from Blackfoot, the "Potato Capital of the World."