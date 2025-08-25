One Of 'America's Top Art Hotels' Is A Denver Stay Turned Gallery Experience With Kitschy, Themed Floors

Denver is a destination that's easy to love. You have access to some of the most enchanting forest trails in the country, as well as some of the finest food and drinks (it is America's Craft Beer Capital, after all). But did you know that Denver also boasts some of the country's most out-of-the-box art? Located near Downtown Denver is one of "America's Top Art Hotels" according to USA Today, a chic boutique stay that offers a gallery experience, kitschy themed floors, and a whole lot of personality.

Denver's Curtis Hotel is a bold, immersive escape into nostalgic pop culture. Located in the middle of the Theatre District, this unique locale is part boutique accommodation, part experiential art gallery, and it's unlike any hotel you've ever stepped foot into before. As soon as you enter the property, you'll feel captivated. Pull up in the parking lot where an over-1,600-square-foot mural resides before making your way into the seriously Instagrammable lobby featuring electric art and large light installations from mostly local artists. But the themed floors are where the property (at least in our opinion) really shines. Whether you're an art lover or just looking for a unique place to stay, The Curtis Hotel is truly one of a kind.