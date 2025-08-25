One Of 'America's Top Art Hotels' Is A Denver Stay Turned Gallery Experience With Kitschy, Themed Floors
Denver is a destination that's easy to love. You have access to some of the most enchanting forest trails in the country, as well as some of the finest food and drinks (it is America's Craft Beer Capital, after all). But did you know that Denver also boasts some of the country's most out-of-the-box art? Located near Downtown Denver is one of "America's Top Art Hotels" according to USA Today, a chic boutique stay that offers a gallery experience, kitschy themed floors, and a whole lot of personality.
Denver's Curtis Hotel is a bold, immersive escape into nostalgic pop culture. Located in the middle of the Theatre District, this unique locale is part boutique accommodation, part experiential art gallery, and it's unlike any hotel you've ever stepped foot into before. As soon as you enter the property, you'll feel captivated. Pull up in the parking lot where an over-1,600-square-foot mural resides before making your way into the seriously Instagrammable lobby featuring electric art and large light installations from mostly local artists. But the themed floors are where the property (at least in our opinion) really shines. Whether you're an art lover or just looking for a unique place to stay, The Curtis Hotel is truly one of a kind.
Inside Denver's Curtis Hotel
Stepping into The Curtis Hotel is an experience of its own, but upstairs is where things really get interesting. Each one of the hotel's 13 guest floors features hyper-themed rooms that dive into different pop cultural obsessions. There's a Knock Knock Jokes themed room filled with decor and tchotchkes inspired by knock knock jokes, a Barbie room and a Chick Flick room for the gals, and a Champions Lounge room and a Comic Book Heroes room for the guys. There's even a "Talladega Nights" room, which honestly seems kind of random. But one of our favorite places in the hotel is the 13th floor. The "Dun, Dun, Dunnnnn" floor, as it's dubbed, is spooky and kooky with moody lighting, bone-chilling artwork, and a special "Ghostbusters" themed room.
Beyond all the retro whimsy, bold patterns, and cool artwork, comfort is also front of mind at The Curtis Hotel. It is, after all, a Doubletree by Hilton hotel. It's also located just a stone's throw away from the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, quite a few restaurants and music venues, and the 16th Street Mall, so you'll never run out of things to do. It's a perfect base to explore the city's walkable downtown, Union Station, Larimer Square, and Elitch Gardens (the only downtown theme and water park in the U.S.). On-site perks include a 24/7 fitness center, a Starbucks, and The Corner Office Restaurant and Martini Bar offering nibbles and libations throughout your stay. It's an incredible choose-your-own-adventure hotel experience for those wanting to add a little extra nostalgic quirk to their vacation — a place that will linger on your mind long after you check out.