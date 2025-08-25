Minnesota's 'City Of Lakes' Is Also Known As America's Bacon Capital With Good Eats, Arts, And Waterfront Fun

The "Land of 10,000 Lakes" is brimming with charming towns, and waterfront activities are pretty much guaranteed. You might be visiting Albert Lea, located alongside several scenic lakes with lots of family-friendly fun. Or, if you drive west for an hour, you'll come across Minnesota's "City of Lakes," Fairmont. Actually, this place has several nicknames — don't be surprised when you hear people calling it the "Bacon Capital" of the country. Either way, both monikers assure two things: you're going to have lots of good food, and you should bring your swimwear. Of course, a little bit of art is always welcome on a getaway, and this destination certainly doesn't disappoint with what it has in store.

Fairmont's roots go back to 1826, when a fort was constructed on the site of the present-day courthouse. E. Banks Hall and William H. Budd were among the first settlers in the area, who established a new home for their families and slowly attracted other pioneers. Although hardship followed during the years after the Civil War, English colonists turned things around when they came in the 1870s. They brought with them a new cash influx, which resulted in more houses being built in town, as well as innovative cultivation techniques. With the arrival of the Southern Minnesota Railroad, growth was imminent. Now a prominent rural center in Minnesota, Fairmont is all the more picturesque with its Chain of Lakes.

Coming from Minneapolis, you'll reach Fairmont within two hours and 20 minutes. Rochester is less than two hours away, while the drive from Brainerd, tucked in Minnesota's Lake Country, is longer at 3.5 hours. Regarding where you'll stay, you can book a room at the Hampton Inn Fairmont, Quality Inn, Best Western Fairmont Hotel and Event Center, or Super 8 by Wyndham Fairmont.