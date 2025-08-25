Minnesota's 'City Of Lakes' Is Also Known As America's Bacon Capital With Good Eats, Arts, And Waterfront Fun
The "Land of 10,000 Lakes" is brimming with charming towns, and waterfront activities are pretty much guaranteed. You might be visiting Albert Lea, located alongside several scenic lakes with lots of family-friendly fun. Or, if you drive west for an hour, you'll come across Minnesota's "City of Lakes," Fairmont. Actually, this place has several nicknames — don't be surprised when you hear people calling it the "Bacon Capital" of the country. Either way, both monikers assure two things: you're going to have lots of good food, and you should bring your swimwear. Of course, a little bit of art is always welcome on a getaway, and this destination certainly doesn't disappoint with what it has in store.
Fairmont's roots go back to 1826, when a fort was constructed on the site of the present-day courthouse. E. Banks Hall and William H. Budd were among the first settlers in the area, who established a new home for their families and slowly attracted other pioneers. Although hardship followed during the years after the Civil War, English colonists turned things around when they came in the 1870s. They brought with them a new cash influx, which resulted in more houses being built in town, as well as innovative cultivation techniques. With the arrival of the Southern Minnesota Railroad, growth was imminent. Now a prominent rural center in Minnesota, Fairmont is all the more picturesque with its Chain of Lakes.
Coming from Minneapolis, you'll reach Fairmont within two hours and 20 minutes. Rochester is less than two hours away, while the drive from Brainerd, tucked in Minnesota's Lake Country, is longer at 3.5 hours. Regarding where you'll stay, you can book a room at the Hampton Inn Fairmont, Quality Inn, Best Western Fairmont Hotel and Event Center, or Super 8 by Wyndham Fairmont.
Come to Fairmont hungry, and you'll leave happy
Fairmont's love language is food, and its restaurant scene is proof. Most locals will recommend dining at Bean Town Grill, and for good reason. Start with appetizers like black 'n bleu beef tips, beer-battered mushrooms, and Asian pot stickers. Then, order the whiskey chicken sandwich or a classic French dip. It also serves Jack Daniel's filet, teriyaki grilled salmon, and baby back ribs. Those craving Mexican fare can head to Plaza Jalisco for tasty pollo fundido and fajita quesadillas. Crowd-pleasers like nachos, enchiladas, and Mexican pizza are also featured on their menu.
Green Mill is a top choice for award-winning, mouthwatering pizzas — its hot honey pizza has a perfect spicy kick, while the il primo boasts that umami flavor thanks to toppings like roasted portobello mushrooms and gorgonzola. Besides the pies, you can try the lobster and shrimp linguine, desert fire pasta, delicious calzones, and Italian-style chicken wings. For dinner with a view, make your way to the Marina Lodge Lakeside Pub and Provisions. Whether you order the walleye strip sandwich, Monteray mushroom burger, or dill pickle cheese curds, your stomach will thank you by the time you're done with your meal. If you're looking to treat yourself, Graffiti Corner has you covered with yummy frozen yogurt, refreshing soft serve, and tasty smoothies.
Walking after a meal can be beneficial for digestion, and what better place to do that than the Red Rock Center for the Arts? Check out the exhibitions on display that range from photography to traditional artworks. The center frequently hosts concerts as well, whether it's a tribute gig, jazz jam session, or piano performance. You can even attend some of the art classes that are catered to both adults and children.
Fairmont's Chain of Lakes offers plenty of aquatic fun
Fairmont is home to five bodies of water: George, Sisseton, Budd, Hall, and Amber Lakes. Except for the latter, the other four are connected by canals. Each offers a fun activity for people of different interests. Wish to launch your boat? You can do so on all lakes from different points — for instance, you can use the boat ramp at Gomsrud Park for both Hall and Budd Lakes. The former is the deepest at 27 feet, making it ideal for jet skiing, waterskiing, and sailing. Anglers can fish for species like muskie and walleye fingerlings. The 140-acre Lake Sisseton is also teeming with the latter. George Lake, though, provides seven fishing locations, so make sure not to miss out.
Care to lounge under the sun and splash around in the water? Budd Lake is the place to be. The 224-acre spot features a sandy beach where you can take a dip in the lake on a warm summer day. When you're not swimming, you can play volleyball on the sandy court, launch your vessel into the water, and have a lakeside picnic. Another way to enjoy the Chain of Lakes is on a kayak, paddleboard, or pontoon boat.
The 180-acre Amber Lake, standing on its own, is much calmer and cozier than the others. Here, you'll mostly find fishermen setting their rods either at Cedar Creek Park or Amber Lake Park. There are plenty of green spaces if you simply feel like strolling near the lakes. Lincoln Park offers great views of George Lake, whereas Sylvania and Ward Parks are best for relaxing with Lake Sisseton vistas. While none of these are as massive as Minnesota's second-largest inland lake, Mille Lacs, they still provide that much-needed tranquility.