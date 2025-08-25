Tucked Beneath California's Soaring Cliffs Is A Mirror-Clear Lake With Golden Aspens And Alpine Trails

In 1871, nearly 30 convicted criminals — including train robbers and murderers — overpowered the guards at their prison in Carson City, Nevada. They stole weapons and escaped into the wilderness of the Sierra Nevadas, fanning out across the mountains toward Mono Lake, a hauntingly dangerous spot about 105 miles south. Along the way, they stole horses, looted supplies, and killed an 18-year-old Pony Express rider. Outraged, some locals formed a posse to pursue the escaped convicts, which culminated in a shoot-out at what was then called Monte Diablo, or "Mountain of the Devil." Afterward, it was given a new name, Convict Lake, while some of the nearby peaks were renamed after fallen victims.

For a place with such a dark past, California's Convict Lake is one of the most stunning gems of Inyo National Forest in the Eastern Sierra Nevadas, with some of the lake's deepest areas reaching 140 feet. At almost 8,000 feet elevation, it's a crystal-clear, natural glacial lake shaped like an oblong mirror, surrounded by a three-mile access trail and dramatically backed by steep mountain cliffs. It's known for world-class trout fishing and is the gateway to Mammoth Lakes, an alpine resort town just 10 miles north. Thanks to its striking beauty, Convict Lake has been used as a filming location, and landscape photographers often visit at dawn to catch misty sunrises.

In autumn, the area truly comes alive thanks to the brilliant golden hues from aspen trees that blanket the landscape. One of the most breathtaking ways to experience this fall foliage– and feel like you've paddled straight into a watercolor painting — is to rent a kayak and glide out onto Convict Lake. From the water, you'll see the vibrant leaves reflected on the surface, a mirrored explosion of color.