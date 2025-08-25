Tucked Beneath California's Soaring Cliffs Is A Mirror-Clear Lake With Golden Aspens And Alpine Trails
In 1871, nearly 30 convicted criminals — including train robbers and murderers — overpowered the guards at their prison in Carson City, Nevada. They stole weapons and escaped into the wilderness of the Sierra Nevadas, fanning out across the mountains toward Mono Lake, a hauntingly dangerous spot about 105 miles south. Along the way, they stole horses, looted supplies, and killed an 18-year-old Pony Express rider. Outraged, some locals formed a posse to pursue the escaped convicts, which culminated in a shoot-out at what was then called Monte Diablo, or "Mountain of the Devil." Afterward, it was given a new name, Convict Lake, while some of the nearby peaks were renamed after fallen victims.
For a place with such a dark past, California's Convict Lake is one of the most stunning gems of Inyo National Forest in the Eastern Sierra Nevadas, with some of the lake's deepest areas reaching 140 feet. At almost 8,000 feet elevation, it's a crystal-clear, natural glacial lake shaped like an oblong mirror, surrounded by a three-mile access trail and dramatically backed by steep mountain cliffs. It's known for world-class trout fishing and is the gateway to Mammoth Lakes, an alpine resort town just 10 miles north. Thanks to its striking beauty, Convict Lake has been used as a filming location, and landscape photographers often visit at dawn to catch misty sunrises.
In autumn, the area truly comes alive thanks to the brilliant golden hues from aspen trees that blanket the landscape. One of the most breathtaking ways to experience this fall foliage– and feel like you've paddled straight into a watercolor painting — is to rent a kayak and glide out onto Convict Lake. From the water, you'll see the vibrant leaves reflected on the surface, a mirrored explosion of color.
Camp or stay in cabins at Convict Lake Resort
Built in 1929, Convict Lake Resort was established to serve tourists drawn to the Sierra Nevadas for outdoor sports and fishing. Nearly a century later, it still offers a mix of rustic charm and modern amenities, from lodging to boat rentals to horseback riding. It's also a great place to hit the trails for hiking and mountain biking, whether you prefer the easy loop around the lake or the more ambitious trek up to Mount Morrison. Accommodations include 28 cabins in various sizes with names like "Mono Jim" and "Cutthroat," some of which include outdoor hot tubs. The restaurant is open year-round, with scenic views and a menu serving Beef Wellington, rainbow trout, and Long Island duck. An adjacent sports lounge provides a casual dining option.
Fishing season at Convict Lake runs from April to November, and, twice a year, Convict Lake Resort hosts fishing derbies, with proceeds going toward restocking the 170-acre lake. Anglers can fish from shore or rent a fishing boat at the on-site marina. There's also a campground near the lake along Convict Creek, managed separately from the resort. Half its 88 campsites are first-come, first-served, with potable water and flush toilets (but no RV hookups).
Convict Lake is located right off of U.S. Route 395, a scenic, underrated north-south highway dotted with natural hot springs. If you're driving, be prepared for significant elevation gain; four-wheel drive vehicles or snow chains are recommended in winter. Convict Lake is about 330 miles north of Los Angeles; from San Francisco, it's about 270 miles due east. You can fly into tiny Mammoth-Yosemite Airport, just 6 miles away, or Eastern Sierra Regional Airport, about 40 miles away, but Reno-Tahoe International Airport, roughly 170 miles north, is the closest larger airport.