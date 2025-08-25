This Summer Travel Trend Samantha Brown Says Will Have Travelers Leaving Hot Beaches Behind

For as long as many people can remember, summer has been a time for beach vacations in hot and sunny destinations. It's the time of year when people start searching for the most under-the-radar beach destination or flock to this Florida beach paradise with serene snorkeling. But these summer vacay traditions have shifted drastically in 2025, according to renowned travel show host and guru Samantha Brown. She recently revealed in an article for Parade that "coolcationing" is the latest summer travel trend that's seeing vacationers ditching beaches for colder destinations.

Coolcations first appeared in the travel zeitgeist in 2023, thanks to Condé Nast Traveller, and have quickly risen in popularity. Taking a coolcation during the summer essentially means traveling to a cooler destination. Unsurprisingly, the trend has gained traction around the same time that climate change has caused many traditionally popular summer holiday spots to become unbearably hot, and at times, dangerous. "Summer these days means record high temperatures and almost unbearably hot days ... I'm more interested in coolcations ... where you can spend the afternoon sitting outside at a café without leaving a sweaty imprint when you stand up," Brown writes on her travel blog.

Just how popular are coolcations in 2025? According to travel PR and content agency Lemongrass, there have been 300% more searches for cooler holidays in 2025 compared to 2024, when industry professionals thought the trend was hitting its stride (via Country & Town House). Summer bookings for Finland and Norway tours have increased by 26% for one luxury operator. At the same time, Samantha Brown highlighted a trend towards more elevated or northern places in the U.S., such as Arizona's mountain city of Flagstaff. "All bets are off," Brown said in the Parade interview about this culture change.