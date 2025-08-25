One Of Europe's Most Underrated And Affordable Cities Is An Artsy Dutch Melting Pot Bursting With Culture
Amsterdam, the European city with the highest tourist tax, is considered to be the heart and soul of the Netherlands. Even so, there is another artsy Dutch destination that will capture your imagination without draining your bank account: Maastricht. Located in the province of Limburg in the Southeastern Netherlands, it has been described by travelers as one of the most underrated cities on the continent. Maastricht, which has Roman origins, will immerse you in the country's rich heritage. As an individual on Reddit put it, "The city effortlessly blends Dutch, German and Belgian culture," which makes sense as Maastricht is close to the borders of both Belgium and Germany.
As such, a number of languages are spoken here (including English). However, this is far from the only reason for Maastricht's rich diversity. The city's Maastricht University is an institution that largely caters to international students and employees. Thus, visitors can expect to encounter individuals from around the globe. With all this in mind, you can spend your days in Maastricht discovering and visiting centuries-old structures like Boekhandel Dominicanen, named the most beautiful bookstore in the world by 1,000 Libraries.
If you're an art enthusiast, you've come to the right place. Aside from its many museums (like the Bonnefanten) the city hosts TEFAF Maastricht each March. At this multi-day art fair, exhibitors from countries like Monaco, Austria, the United Kingdom, and others convene, displaying just about any type of piece you can think of. A Google reviewer described it as "an integral part of my cultural exploration." This event takes place at MECC Maastricht and charges an admission fee that could be considered steep to some. On a tight budget? You don't have to shell out an exorbitant amount of money to make the most of your time in Maastricht.
Budget-friendly activities and attractions in Maastricht
Although a trip abroad can be costly, Maastricht's affordability makes it more accessible. The best (and cheapest way) to experience the city is on foot. First, explore Maastricht's Stadspark, situated on the Jeker River in the city's Jeker Quarter, one of the oldest parts of the city that is considered to have very French vibes. At Stadspark, you'll come across historical sites like Pater Vinck Tower. Built in the 1300s, it looks like it's straight out of a fairytale. Likewise, there are art pieces like Berenkuil, a sculpture placed in an old bear pen. There is no admission fee either, since Stadspark is a public space.
While you're near Stadspark, make sure to check out the Helpoort gate. Dating back to the 1200s, users on Google recommend paying the nominal admission fee for the museum to learn how this structure formerly protected Maastricht. "A visit here feels like stepping through time — a must-see for history lovers," says one review. At the time of this writing, Helpoort gate is open Wednesday to Sunday.
While you can enjoy sightseeing the city on your own, you should consider an excursion with Free Walking Tour Maastricht as well. This two-hour guided activity traverses the city center to see its archaic architecture, such as the Basilica of Saint Servatius, the Netherland's oldest church. Reviewers on Tripadvisor say that guests will be provided historical context and shown hidden gems along the way. Free Walking Tour Maastricht is not entirely gratis, though. There is a minuscule booking fee and tips are encouraged. Reservations can be made online. Lastly, you should visit one of Maastricht's outdoor markets to get a deeper sense of the community and life in this city. One is held every Friday in the market square next to the City Hall.
International eats and where to say in Maastricht
Checking out all the attractions in Maastricht can certainly work up an appetite –– or the need for a good night's sleep. Since Maastricht is a blend of Dutch and other cultures, it's a foodie playground with a galore of cuisines to taste. In fact, a number of the city's restaurants are on the Michelin Guide. Yet, your meals don't have to be expensive. For instance, you can dine on Italian fare at Toscanella Apuana, a casual spot that offers white pizza and pasta dishes like spaghetti carbonara. Another option is Dadawan Maastricht, who lives up to its motto, "worldly food with small town prices." The eatery serves up everything from Asian-inspired stone bowls to curry. Best of all, you can eat here for less than $20.
Need a sweet treat? Eclair Affair has (you guessed it) eclairs and other French confections like macarons. But if you just want a cheap, yet filling, snack, you can indulge in fries (a beloved Dutch treat) at a variety of places in the city. This includes Friterie Wieck, offering truffle fries, pulled pork fries, among other things. Economical accommodations can be found at The Green Elephant Hostel & Spa. Here, you can book a stay for under $100 per night. Located within walking distance of the city center, it has a breezy ambiance and is family-friendly. In addition to dorms with bunks, private rooms with private or shared bathrooms are available.
The city is home to Maastricht Aachen Airport, where there are limited flights. Alternatively, you can reach Maastricht by taking a two-and-a-half-hour train from Amsterdam. It should be noted that Maastricht is a little over an hour away from Brussels, Belgium's lively capital with youthful energy and Cologne, one of the best destinations you can't skip on a trip to Germany.