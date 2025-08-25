One Of Europe's Most Underrated And Affordable Cities Is An Artsy Dutch Melting Pot Bursting With Culture

Amsterdam, the European city with the highest tourist tax, is considered to be the heart and soul of the Netherlands. Even so, there is another artsy Dutch destination that will capture your imagination without draining your bank account: Maastricht. Located in the province of Limburg in the Southeastern Netherlands, it has been described by travelers as one of the most underrated cities on the continent. Maastricht, which has Roman origins, will immerse you in the country's rich heritage. As an individual on Reddit put it, "The city effortlessly blends Dutch, German and Belgian culture," which makes sense as Maastricht is close to the borders of both Belgium and Germany.

As such, a number of languages are spoken here (including English). However, this is far from the only reason for Maastricht's rich diversity. The city's Maastricht University is an institution that largely caters to international students and employees. Thus, visitors can expect to encounter individuals from around the globe. With all this in mind, you can spend your days in Maastricht discovering and visiting centuries-old structures like Boekhandel Dominicanen, named the most beautiful bookstore in the world by 1,000 Libraries.

If you're an art enthusiast, you've come to the right place. Aside from its many museums (like the Bonnefanten) the city hosts TEFAF Maastricht each March. At this multi-day art fair, exhibitors from countries like Monaco, Austria, the United Kingdom, and others convene, displaying just about any type of piece you can think of. A Google reviewer described it as "an integral part of my cultural exploration." This event takes place at MECC Maastricht and charges an admission fee that could be considered steep to some. On a tight budget? You don't have to shell out an exorbitant amount of money to make the most of your time in Maastricht.