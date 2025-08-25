Bear Attacks Are Epidemic In This Eastern European Country Known For Mountains, Beaches, And Storybook Castles
Bears are frequently present in fairy tales. It's perhaps fitting then that these furry animals are ubiquitous in Romania. This wildly underrated, awe-inspiring country is dominated by the Carpathian Mountains, Black Sea beaches, and storybook castles dating back centuries. However, fairy tales often have a dark side, and for this Eastern European destination, brown bears have become a nightmare, wreaking havoc across the country. According to the New York Times, there have been 264 bear attacks between 2016 and 2025. Horrifically, neither locals nor visitors are safe from these creatures.
In the summer of 2024, Diana Cazacu (referred to as Maria Diana in some reports) died when she encountered a bear in the Bucegi Mountains, a known hot spot for these animals. First responders were called, but the predator attacked before help arrived. "The bear dragged her from the path and threw her 120 meters into the valley," explained Dan Banu (via People) from Salvamont Prahova, a Romanian mountain rescue team.
A year later, Omar Farang Zin was killed in a similar manner. This fatality occurred on the Transfăgărășan, a road which traverses Romania's Făgăraş Mountains. Moments before his death, the Italian tourist initiated contact with the animal, enticing it with food — something you should never do. This isn't the only incident that has transpired on the Transfăgărășan. Moira Gallacher from Scotland survived after a bear lunged at her on this highway in April 2024. At the time, she was in a vehicle with an open window. Unfortunately, these accidents are not unique in Romania; the BBC reports that there are up to 13,000 bears. And as of 2016, it is against Romanian law to hunt them... sort of.
Romania's response to the bear attacks
Similar to the black bears of Lake Tahoe, California, who no longer avoid humans, it seems that these animals in Romania have become comfortable interacting with people. This is likely due to the fact that they little danger when they do. Romania is part of the European Union, which doesn't allow the killing of bears. Likewise, the country is committed to the welfare and conservation of these animals; their flourishing population is proof. Nevertheless, this doesn't mean nothing is being done about the surge of bear attacks. Notably, Romania has enacted killing quotas. As of 2024, 481 bears can be lawfully killed each year. Prior to this, the quota was 220; it was promptly increased due to Cazacu's death.
Experts like Dr. Cristian-Remus Papp, from WWF-Romania, believe that there's more that can be done. As the scientist explained in an article posted on WWF Central and Eastern Europe's (WWF-CEE) website, quotas are a short-term solution. Papp stated, "Key among these is management of attractants, such as proper waste handling and regulation of supplemental feeding sites." Indeed, the bears are known to dig through trash for food, a trend that can be attributed to deforestation. With all this in mind, you should know what to do if you're out and you see a bear, especially if you're planning to visit Romania.
Bears are rampant in and around the Carpathian Mountains, a popular hiking destination. Don't stay silent when you hit the trails; talk, sing, do whatever so that they are aware of your presence. Let's say you run into a bear, and it pounces. As strange as this might sound, punch it. In fact, this is how one tourist survived a bear attack in Romania in 2019.