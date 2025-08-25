Florida's Secluded Hidden Gem Spring Has Crystal-Clear Water Perfect For Swimming And Snorkeling
Florida is a known water lover's paradise, with its most popular getaways typically associated with the state's 1,300 miles of saltwater coastline. For all its oceanside adventures, however, the state is packed with small Floridian towns that are perfect for an overnight trip or weekend getaway, many of which also have their own unique inland water escapes.
About 35 minutes inland from nearby Panama City Beach and an hour from Miramar Beach lies the small town of Vernon, a quintessential Panhandle town that is known for its crystal-clear Florida spring. A water enthusiast's haven, too, Vernon is the epicenter of several nearby canoeing, rafting, and snorkeling opportunities, as well as various hiking and nature tours.
Cypress Springs, the crown jewel of the area, sits just outside Vernon in an isolated stream near the Cotton Landing Recreation Center. Accessible only by boat, this natural spring is 150 feet in diameter, boasts constant water temperatures of 68 degrees year-round, is home to a variety of plant and marine life, and is filled with water so clear that the kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards floating on its surface seem to simply melt into the water below.
How to get to Cypress Springs
To visit Cypress Springs, fly into Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP) near Panama City Beach, and head about 45 minutes north to Vernon. Because Cypress Springs is surrounded by privately owned land, there are only a few locations along the waterway that permit entry. Visitors can enter the waterway via Holmes Creek, paddling downstream about a mile before connecting with Cypress Springs, or by launching at Cotton Landing and making their way downstream.
Cypress Springs is open to the public from April to August, from 9 AM to 5 PM, Monday to Friday, and 8 AM to 5 PM on weekends. While there are no fees to access Cypress Springs with your own equipment, there are several local guides and tour groups that rent boats in the area. Cypress Spring Adventures and Coldwater Excursions are experienced tour operators and can assist with everything you'll need for your freshwater excursion, including equipment and transportation. During the off-season from September to March, access to Cypress Springs through local tour operators is limited, with special reservations required.
Considered one of the most beautiful springs in Northwest Florida, Cypress Springs averages depths of 25 feet, but can be as deep as 75 feet in certain areas, creating color-changing pools of perfectly translucent water that seamlessly transition from emerald and turquoise green to rich cobalt and sapphire blue. Complete with a rope swing that stretches across the warm waters below, the springs are also a perfect location for swimming, snorkeling, and paddle boarding.
Things to do near Cypress Springs
After you wrap up your time in Cypress Springs, head over to Vortex Spring for even more underwater adventures. Home to one of the largest and safest scuba diving facilities in the state, Vortex Spring Adventures has a waterpark with slides and rope swings, plenty of tube and float opportunities, and serving as its main attraction, scuba diving its 520 acres of underwater attractions and caves that reach depths of more than 115 feet.
About an hour east of Cypress Springs, you can experience another clearwater swimming spot near Panama City Beach called Econfina Creek. A lesser-known natural gem, Econfina Creek plays host to multiple freshwater springs, miles of intertwining kayaking routes, and lush, treelined hiking, biking, and horseback riding trails. For one last hoorah, Jackson Blue Springs and Merritt's Mill Pond lie just under an hour from Cypress Springs and Econfina Creek. Merritt's Mill Pond is a massive, 202-acre spring that is primarily fed by Jackson Blue Springs, and is home to several additional springs, as well as massive caves and secluded caverns that are ideal for snorkeling and scuba diving.