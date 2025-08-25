Florida's Secluded Hidden Gem Spring Has Crystal-Clear Water Perfect For Swimming And Snorkeling

Florida is a known water lover's paradise, with its most popular getaways typically associated with the state's 1,300 miles of saltwater coastline. For all its oceanside adventures, however, the state is packed with small Floridian towns that are perfect for an overnight trip or weekend getaway, many of which also have their own unique inland water escapes.

About 35 minutes inland from nearby Panama City Beach and an hour from Miramar Beach lies the small town of Vernon, a quintessential Panhandle town that is known for its crystal-clear Florida spring. A water enthusiast's haven, too, Vernon is the epicenter of several nearby canoeing, rafting, and snorkeling opportunities, as well as various hiking and nature tours.

Cypress Springs, the crown jewel of the area, sits just outside Vernon in an isolated stream near the Cotton Landing Recreation Center. Accessible only by boat, this natural spring is 150 feet in diameter, boasts constant water temperatures of 68 degrees year-round, is home to a variety of plant and marine life, and is filled with water so clear that the kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards floating on its surface seem to simply melt into the water below.