The Oldest Restaurant On Miami Beach Is A Retro Seafood Mecca Famous For One Unbeatable Dish
Anything worth experiencing doesn't stay a secret for long in Miami Beach, including a hidden movie lovers' paradise. This is also where a humble art show became a world-famous spectacle with celebrity appearances. But novelties do tend to come and go here, which is what makes the enduring popularity of Joe's Stone Crab, the oldest Miami Beach restaurant dating back to 1913, all the more impressive. For more than 110 years, Joe's has been bringing people together, from locals and out-of-towners to big-name celebrities, including infamous gangster Al Capone. While the lively atmosphere and fresh seafood may keep people coming back, a visit to Joe's Stone Crab tends to focus on one dish in particular.
As the restaurant's name suggests, stone crabs are a Joe's specialty and a big reason this seafood joint got on the map and stayed there for over a century. But while stone crabs have helped define the restaurant, they weren't always on the menu, which mainly consisted of fish and meat dishes. In fact, stone crabs didn't get served until almost 10 years after the restaurant opened, when a marine biologist suggested them to the restaurant's now-deceased founder, Joe Weiss.
"My dad threw the stone crabs in boiling water and that was the beginning of it ... When we started serving them chilled and cracked with hash brown potatoes, coleslaw, and mayonnaise, they were an instant success ... And this is the way we have been serving them since," Jesse Weiss, the late son of Joe, is quoted saying on the restaurant's website. Like many aspects of Joe's, which is still owned by the same family, the stone crabs haven't changed. They're still served cold and paired with crisp hash browns and coleslaw. The only difference is that some people only have them with mustard.
A Miami Beach seafood legacy worth its salt
There's no denying the enduring mark Joe's Stone Crab continues to leave on Miami Beach. The restaurant has over 10,600 reviews on Google and over 8,500 on Tripadvisor, scoring between 4.3 and 4.5 stars out of five on both. There's a timeless sense of pride and occasion within this historic establishment, from the servers wearing tuxes to the black-and-white photographs adorning the walls and depicting the Joe's of a different era. Tables with checkered cloths and leather-cushioned chairs populate a dining space that feels like it belongs in the 1920s.
You can choose to don a bib or risk your shirt without one as you tuck into stone crab claws. It's possible to just order the claws with mustard sauce or opt for the Classic Meal with hash browns, creamed spinach, and a slice of key lime pie for dessert. The menu also features a variety of seafood and meat dishes, ready to tempt you away from Joe's specialty. The fried chicken, oysters, and shrimp are popular options for a starter, while the cod or lobster roll won't let you down as a main. Stone crab claws are available year-round, but you'll only get fresh Florida-sourced ones in season (typically October 15 to May 1). As far as sustainability goes, the process at Joe's is to only ever take the claws and never kill the crabs, which can regenerate their claws over time.
Unsurprisingly, getting a table at Joe's can be difficult. The current owner, Stephen Sawitz, recommends booking lunch or grabbing an early dinner around 5 p.m. Otherwise, you will likely need to queue outside. If you can't stand waiting, you could order takeaway and enjoy your stone crab claws in this lively Miami Beach park with shops and aquatic centers.