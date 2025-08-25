The Oldest Restaurant On Miami Beach Is A Retro Seafood Mecca Famous For One Unbeatable Dish

Anything worth experiencing doesn't stay a secret for long in Miami Beach, including a hidden movie lovers' paradise. This is also where a humble art show became a world-famous spectacle with celebrity appearances. But novelties do tend to come and go here, which is what makes the enduring popularity of Joe's Stone Crab, the oldest Miami Beach restaurant dating back to 1913, all the more impressive. For more than 110 years, Joe's has been bringing people together, from locals and out-of-towners to big-name celebrities, including infamous gangster Al Capone. While the lively atmosphere and fresh seafood may keep people coming back, a visit to Joe's Stone Crab tends to focus on one dish in particular.

As the restaurant's name suggests, stone crabs are a Joe's specialty and a big reason this seafood joint got on the map and stayed there for over a century. But while stone crabs have helped define the restaurant, they weren't always on the menu, which mainly consisted of fish and meat dishes. In fact, stone crabs didn't get served until almost 10 years after the restaurant opened, when a marine biologist suggested them to the restaurant's now-deceased founder, Joe Weiss.

"My dad threw the stone crabs in boiling water and that was the beginning of it ... When we started serving them chilled and cracked with hash brown potatoes, coleslaw, and mayonnaise, they were an instant success ... And this is the way we have been serving them since," Jesse Weiss, the late son of Joe, is quoted saying on the restaurant's website. Like many aspects of Joe's, which is still owned by the same family, the stone crabs haven't changed. They're still served cold and paired with crisp hash browns and coleslaw. The only difference is that some people only have them with mustard.