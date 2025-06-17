One Of Florida's Most Walkable Neighborhoods Is A Lively Miami Beach Park With Shops And Aquatic Centers
The Miami region is filled with walkable shopping and dining areas with scenic views — from Coconut Grove, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city, to the art-filled streets and eclectic atmosphere of Wynwood. But right within Miami Beach, there's one of its most charming pockets: Flamingo Park. A vibrant neighborhood revered for its Art Deco architecture, lively storefronts, and recreational spaces, it's got something for everyone. Named after the legendary Flamingo Hotel that opened its doors in 1920 — and whose recreation grounds went on to become the local park, Flamingo Park — this neighborhood is scenic, walkable, and absolutely worth some time on your Miami Beach itinerary.
Flamingo Park is also the ultimate getaway for anyone who enjoys an active lifestyle. At the heart of the area is its outdoor space, which, after recent renovations, now boasts amenities like 17 different tennis courts, a baseball stadium, a soccer field, and various walking trails, just to name a few. Its state-of-the-art aquatic center also has two different pool areas, plus an outdoor water playground perfect for hot summer days. And when you're ready for some beach time, you're just a 15-minute walk away from the city's trendy beach paradise, South Beach.
Flamingo Park is a vibrant and walkable Miami Beach neighborhood
One of Flamingo's highlights is its walkability — and, without a doubt, Española Way is one of the neighborhood's most charming stretches. As Miami Beach's very first commercial development dating back to the 1920s, Española Way was built to be an artist's colony — a legacy that remains today. Along this pedestrian-only walkway, you'll find romantic Mediterranean architecture and over a dozen restaurants and cafés.
Despite being a small neighborhood within Miami Beach, you'll find plenty of food spots to check out throughout the area. La Sandwicherie is a beloved local gem. "This isn't just a meal — it's a rite of passage. A sandwich baptism," one Tripadvisor reviewer put it. Alternatively, for authentic Cuban cuisine, La Mulata is a local go-to spot for 1950s Havana-style Cuban fare. Another must in the area is Puerto Sagua, hailed for its traditional dishes and fresh ingredients.
When it comes to architecture, Flamingo Park really shines, and around 800 historic buildings can be found in the Art Deco Historic District between Fifth and 23rd Street. Walking tours are offered daily through the Miami Design Preservation League, or pop into the Art Deco Museum to learn more. General admission is $7, and the museum is open daily.
A shopping destination in Flamingo Park
While here, visitors shouldn't skip a stroll down the nearby pedestrian district Lincoln Road, either. Created to become the "the Fifth Avenue of the South," the historic promenade — which dates back to 1912 — is one of Miami Beach's liveliest areas and one of Florida's best open-air malls. It's where you'll find some of the city's best shopping, with hundreds of stores dedicated to clothing, footwear, electronics, jewelry, home goods, and more.
For a curated selection of vintage clothing, houseware, art, and more, Habitat Hyett is a must. Meanwhile, Sol + Sorbet is worth checking out for locally-designed swim and resort wear. And, every other Sunday, Lincoln Road hosts the Outdoor Antique and Collectible Market, which is a must for anyone seeking 19th and 20th century art, jewelry, or memorabilia.
To get here from Miami International Airport — located is just under 12 miles away — all it takes is a quick express Metrobus ride. Rides start at $2.25 per trip, and have a daily fare cap of $5.65. You can purchase your ticket through the GO Miami-Dade Transit app, or at the airport terminal. If you'd rather rent a car or grab an Uber, the ride from the airport to Miami Beach will take around 25 minutes. For one of the most charming stays in Miami Beach, Kasa El Paseo, conveniently located on Española Way, is an excellent choice. With a Spanish Mediterranean architectural style and gorgeous city views — not to mention a 15% discount for all restaurants and bars on Española Way — your time in Flamingo Park is sure to be unforgettable.