This Unsung Spanish Destination Has More Acres Of Vineyards Than Any Other Wine Region In The World

Spain is no stranger to superlatives. This ever-popular corner of the continent boasts the world's largest number of Blue Flag beaches, after all. It's also been hailed as the absolute best for road trips in Europe — driving odyssey through the Moorish towns and whitewashed villages of Andalusia, anyone? On top of that, Spain happens to be a veritable mecca for wine. Just look at the stats: 961,000 acres of planted vines; the most of anywhere in the world. One region alone accounts for a huge proportion, mind you. Cue the alluring region of La Mancha.

Bordered by the lynx-stalked Sierra Morena mountain range in the south and the lavender-scented wilds of La Alcarria region in the north, La Mancha encompasses a huge cut-out of Central Spain. It was made famous by the great writer Miguel de Cervantes, author of "Don Quixote," who chose the region as the backdrop for his legendary tale of an errand knight and his squire. But you could say that Tempranillo and Cabernet Sauvignon are just as important these days, since La Mancha now reigns as the single continuous wine region on planet Earth.

Now, La Mancha may well be an arid, mountain-shrouded land peppered with national parks, but it's actually not all that difficult to get to. The historic city of Toledo is often touted as one of the highlights of the area, and you can get there in just over 30 minutes on the train from Madrid. Going further to Valdepeñas, regularly considered the beating heart of La Mancha's wine regions, will take just over two hours in the car from the capital's Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport.