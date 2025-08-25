Just Outside Of Portland Is Maine's Lovely Resort Park Brimming With Spacious Campsites And Beach Access
In Maine, where mountains meet the Atlantic Ocean in scenic beach towns, there's no shortage of natural beauty. Portland is by far the state's most populous city, home to just about 70,000 year-rounders and Maine's busiest airport. Plus, Portland is often listed among the best foodie destinations in America, known for lobster rolls, clam chowder, and other fresh-caught seafood.
Less than 30 minutes from the heart of downtown, Paradise Park Resort Campground is easily accessible to out-of-towners hoping to explore the Portland area's scenic landscape. The resort lies in the beachfront town of Old Orchard Beach, and many folks arrive in their own RVs prepared for longer-term stays.
There are over 200 campsites in the park, which include water and electric hookups, as well as areas for tents and small rental units. At the time of writing, overnight rates for cabins start around $200 during peak season (July and August), whereas tent sites start around $100. You'll want to make your reservation well in advance, as the campground fills up quickly.
Paradise Park Resort amenities and beach attractions
Paradise Park Resort Campground has on-site amenities that make it popular with young families, in particular. There's a swimming pool, volleyball and basketball courts, a small fishing pond, a convenience store for anything you may have forgotten to pack, and more. As one TripAdvisor reviewer writes, "It reminds us of older times with kids playing without worry and everyone was friendly."
Visitors also love the campsite for its proximity to Old Orchard Beach and pier, which has been a vibrant New England tourist destination since the mid-1800s. The town boasts a sandy beach that's 7 miles long. Although a complimentary shuttle runs between the campground and boardwalk, it's a quick 5-minute walk. Families tote along towels, goggles, and shovels for sand castles.
There's plenty to explore on and around the pier, too. There are dozens of souvenir shops, galleries, and restaurants that serve coastal comforts. Think steamed lobster at Joseph's by the Sea, baskets of clams at Bell Buoy, or pizza and take-out favorites from Tami Lyn's Place. Be sure to save room for ice cream at Big Licks, which is across the street from Palace Playland.
Ride roller coasters and other nearby attractions
After you've exhausted the pool, fishing pond, and basketball courts at the campground, walk half a mile to Palace Playland. Founded in the early 1900s, it's touted as New England's only beachfront amusement park. There are dozens of rides for visitors of all ages, including roller coasters, a Ferris wheel that looks out onto the Atlantic Ocean, and spinning teacups. An indoor arcade is the go-to for rainy days, and there are fireworks shows over the water every Thursday night throughout the summer. Admission is $50 for adults and $41 for kids under 4 feet at the time of writing, and $2 more on weekends and holidays.
You'll want to consider when the best times to visit Maine are depending on your interests and budget. Understandably, the cheapest time of year to book a stay will be during the off-season, more specifically between November and April. However, many of the tourist attractions, including Palace Playland and the Paradise Park Resort Campground, are closed during the off-season.
Of course, you don't have to bring your own RV or stay at the campground to enjoy all that Old Orchard Beach has to offer. The town is full of cozy inns, beachfront resorts, and quaint motels. The top-pick on Tripadvisor is the Royal Anchor Beach Resort, a Traveler's Choice Best of the Best award winner. The Amtrak Downeaster rail line stops in Old Orchard Beach. The route connects East Coast cities like Brunswick, Portland, and Boston. It's a popular alternative who prefer not to fly, and it will get you right to the heart of town.