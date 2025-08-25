Just Outside Of Portland Is Maine's Lovely Resort Park Brimming With Spacious Campsites And Beach Access

In Maine, where mountains meet the Atlantic Ocean in scenic beach towns, there's no shortage of natural beauty. Portland is by far the state's most populous city, home to just about 70,000 year-rounders and Maine's busiest airport. Plus, Portland is often listed among the best foodie destinations in America, known for lobster rolls, clam chowder, and other fresh-caught seafood.

Less than 30 minutes from the heart of downtown, Paradise Park Resort Campground is easily accessible to out-of-towners hoping to explore the Portland area's scenic landscape. The resort lies in the beachfront town of Old Orchard Beach, and many folks arrive in their own RVs prepared for longer-term stays.

There are over 200 campsites in the park, which include water and electric hookups, as well as areas for tents and small rental units. At the time of writing, overnight rates for cabins start around $200 during peak season (July and August), whereas tent sites start around $100. You'll want to make your reservation well in advance, as the campground fills up quickly.