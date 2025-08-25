This Small Town In The Sultry Arkansas Delta Has World-Class Barbecue And Wild Woodland Recreation
From North Carolina's vibrant Lexington, the self-proclaimed "Barbecue Capital," to a cult-famous barbecue joint in the Mississippi bayou, the United States is not only rich and diverse in terms of nature and landscapes — but also in terms of regional barbecue styles. Luckily for fans of both outdoor activities and delectable barbecue, the delightful small town of Marianna, situated in Arkansas' Delta Region, brings both to the table.
The town's unusual name is thanks to its historic origin. Marianna was the daughter of John Harland, the original landowner of what later became the town. Initially a trading post due to its ideal location on the L'Anguille River, the town of Marianna was established in 1870 and was a thriving hub throughout the rest of the 19th century. Today, at only 100 miles from Little Rock, it makes a great driving getaway for city dwellers. From further afield, you can fly into Little Rock's Clinton National Airport and rent a car to drive from there.
Chow down on delicious barbecue in Marianna
When in Marianna, don't skip a visit to the famous Jones Bar-B-Q Diner. This renowned establishment is notable for being Arkansas' first-ever recipient of a James Beard Award in 2012. The restaurant has been owned by the Jones family for several generations since it first opened in the 1910s — and may well be the American South's oldest Black-owned restaurant to be continuously operational.
Hours are from 7 a.m. "until the food runs out," which is often in the morning, so get there early to avoid disappointment and crowds — and don't expect a lengthy menu of options. The only item on offer is a chopped pork sandwich on white bread. But don't be fooled by how simple this sounds: The pork for these sandwiches gets smoked slowly over hickory and oak, and served with a sauce and slaw — all combining for a rich flavor profile that will light up your taste buds.
Explore Marianna's verdant woodlands
The northernmost part of the St. Francis National Forest – which encompasses more than 20,000 acres — is located in Marianna. Here, you can partake in a number of recreational activities. Whether it's hiking, camping, fishing, boating, or canoeing, you can do it all in this sprawling national forest. Popular spots for these activities include Bear Creek Lake Recreation Area, Storm Creek Lake Recreation Area, and Horner's Neck Lake. Biodiversity fans will be interested to know that the St. Francis National Forest has a wealth of flora and fauna species, such as bottom-land hardwood trees. While summer is when aquatic activities may be most appealing, you can also consider an autumnal visit to make the most of the beautiful foliage.
The forest is pet-friendly — and portions are also handicap-accessible, making it an ideal option for visitors with a variety of needs. If you'd prefer to explore Marianna's woodlands with less exertion, the St. Francis Scenic Byway winds its way for 21 miles over Crowley's Ridge, and — much like Pennsylvania's stunning, forest-shrouded Longhouse National Scenic Byway – this route makes for a stunning drive through nature.