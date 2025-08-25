This Small Town In The Sultry Arkansas Delta Has World-Class Barbecue And Wild Woodland Recreation

From North Carolina's vibrant Lexington, the self-proclaimed "Barbecue Capital," to a cult-famous barbecue joint in the Mississippi bayou, the United States is not only rich and diverse in terms of nature and landscapes — but also in terms of regional barbecue styles. Luckily for fans of both outdoor activities and delectable barbecue, the delightful small town of Marianna, situated in Arkansas' Delta Region, brings both to the table.

The town's unusual name is thanks to its historic origin. Marianna was the daughter of John Harland, the original landowner of what later became the town. Initially a trading post due to its ideal location on the L'Anguille River, the town of Marianna was established in 1870 and was a thriving hub throughout the rest of the 19th century. Today, at only 100 miles from Little Rock, it makes a great driving getaway for city dwellers. From further afield, you can fly into Little Rock's Clinton National Airport and rent a car to drive from there.