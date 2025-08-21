Washington's 'Favorite Concert Series' Is A Unique Paddle-In Experience On The Scenic Coast
With summer in full swing, local communities have been hosting concert series all around America. Washington State is no different, and the underrated and charming coastal city of Bellingham is home to a concert series that has a unique, nautical twist. "Beats on the Bay" takes place throughout August and September in Bellingham Bay in northern Washington, aboard the Schooner Zodiac. The 160-foot two-masted schooner was first launched in 1924 and has been restored to recapture its 1920s heyday.
The best part: You can watch the concert on the schooner itself, from the nearby Taylor dock boardwalk, or you can paddle there and enjoy the music from the comfort of your kayak, paddleboard, or rowboat. "Beats on the Bay" first began in 2022 and is a joint effort between Schooner Zodiac and Bellingham's Community Boating Center (CBC), a non-profit whose mission is to "foster small-watercraft education, access, safe recreation, and marine stewardship on Bellingham Bay."
The next concert will take place at 6 p.m. on September 3 with Afropop and Afrojazz musician Zivanai Masango and vocalist Helen Masvikeni. The duo promises to showcase the energetic rhythms and melodies of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. The final concert will take place on September 10, 2025, with a performance by Smooth Kiwi, a psychedelic pop-rock band formed in Bellingham in 2019.
How to attend the Beats on the Bay 2025
If you want to paddle to the concert but don't own your own vessel, you can rent a kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or rowboat from the CBC for $30. It's truly a one-of-a-kind experience enjoying the music as you relax on the calm, serene waters of the bay surrounded by dozens of colorful kayaks. Tickets to watch "Beats on the Bay" from aboard the Schooner Zodiac cost $75. Boarding begins at 5:15 p.m. from the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, and you can also purchase beer and snacks on the boat.
Bellingham has many hotels if you are planning to stay in the coastal city for a few nights. If you have paid to watch the concert aboard the Zodiac, the Fairhaven Village Inn is a good choice as it is just a 10-minute walk from the cruise terminal.
For those who are visiting from farther afield, the closest major airports are in the vibrant Canadian city of Vancouver and Seattle, both of which are about a 1.5-hour drive to Bellingham. If you are travelling from Seattle, it is also worth spending a bit of extra time driving along the dramatic coastal byway at Chuckanut Drive, which has some stunning cliffside views of the ocean.