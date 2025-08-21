Washington's 'Favorite Concert Series' Is A Unique Paddle-In Experience On The Scenic Coast

With summer in full swing, local communities have been hosting concert series all around America. Washington State is no different, and the underrated and charming coastal city of Bellingham is home to a concert series that has a unique, nautical twist. "Beats on the Bay" takes place throughout August and September in Bellingham Bay in northern Washington, aboard the Schooner Zodiac. The 160-foot two-masted schooner was first launched in 1924 and has been restored to recapture its 1920s heyday.

The best part: You can watch the concert on the schooner itself, from the nearby Taylor dock boardwalk, or you can paddle there and enjoy the music from the comfort of your kayak, paddleboard, or rowboat. "Beats on the Bay" first began in 2022 and is a joint effort between Schooner Zodiac and Bellingham's Community Boating Center (CBC), a non-profit whose mission is to "foster small-watercraft education, access, safe recreation, and marine stewardship on Bellingham Bay."

The next concert will take place at 6 p.m. on September 3 with Afropop and Afrojazz musician Zivanai Masango and vocalist Helen Masvikeni. The duo promises to showcase the energetic rhythms and melodies of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa. The final concert will take place on September 10, 2025, with a performance by Smooth Kiwi, a psychedelic pop-rock band formed in Bellingham in 2019.