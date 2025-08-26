Michigan's Most Immaculate Starwatching Spot Is A Free-To-Visit Dark Sky Park On Lake Michigan's Shoreline

The Headlands International Dark Sky Park consists of over 500 acres and is situated beside Lake Michigan's shoreline. Of course, the park is most well-known for what you can see there after the sun sets, but you can come out during the day and do a little hiking as well. The multiple trails will take you through the woods and alongside the pond and lake.

If you have a telescope, feel free to bring it out. During the summer months, astronomers also bring out telescopes that are available for visitors to use. There are so many celestial surprises you can witness here — constellations, meteor showers, the Milky Way, or even the northern lights. Keep an eye on the park's online calendar of events, too. They offer free programs that include full moon hikes and classes on astrophotography.

The Headlands International Dark Sky Park is open year-round, but this Google reviewer shared his opinion on the best time to visit, saying, "Come during a new moon and clear skies for the ultimate experience, the Milky Way is stunning and the view across the lake is amazing as there are no lights coming from that direction." The gift shop and visitor center are closed in the winter, but you can still enjoy the park year-round. Winter also brings an extra amenity to the park, too. In addition to seeking dark skies, you can also go cross-country skiing on 5 miles of groomed nature trails.