Michigan's Most Immaculate Starwatching Spot Is A Free-To-Visit Dark Sky Park On Lake Michigan's Shoreline
If your idea of the best vacation ever involves seeing the sky light up with the green and purple ribbons of the aurora borealis, or getting that epic picture of the Milky Way, you'll want to put Michigan on your list. The state has six state parks that are protected Dark Sky Preserves and three internationally designated preserves in the state. One of those special spots is the Headlands International Dark Sky Park in Mackinaw City. It was actually the first park in Michigan to receive the coveted designation. Reviews online rave about what you'll see there, and one Tripadvisor reviewer shared, "I have never seen the sky so clear and saw a shooting star within the first five minutes of being there (in June). I don't even have one of the latest iPhones, and I have a great quality photo of the Big Dipper." The park is also one of the best Midwest destinations to see the northern lights.
If you're planning to visit Headlands International Dark Sky Park, the closest airport you can fly into is Pellston Regional Airport (PLN), which is about 30 minutes away. It's served by Delta and United, and you can find daily flights to and from Detroit (America's best city for accessible travel). There are rental cars available at PLN, so you can rent one before setting forth on your starwatching journey.
The best things to do at Headlands Dark Sky Park
The Headlands International Dark Sky Park consists of over 500 acres and is situated beside Lake Michigan's shoreline. Of course, the park is most well-known for what you can see there after the sun sets, but you can come out during the day and do a little hiking as well. The multiple trails will take you through the woods and alongside the pond and lake.
If you have a telescope, feel free to bring it out. During the summer months, astronomers also bring out telescopes that are available for visitors to use. There are so many celestial surprises you can witness here — constellations, meteor showers, the Milky Way, or even the northern lights. Keep an eye on the park's online calendar of events, too. They offer free programs that include full moon hikes and classes on astrophotography.
The Headlands International Dark Sky Park is open year-round, but this Google reviewer shared his opinion on the best time to visit, saying, "Come during a new moon and clear skies for the ultimate experience, the Milky Way is stunning and the view across the lake is amazing as there are no lights coming from that direction." The gift shop and visitor center are closed in the winter, but you can still enjoy the park year-round. Winter also brings an extra amenity to the park, too. In addition to seeking dark skies, you can also go cross-country skiing on 5 miles of groomed nature trails.
Planning your trip to Headlands International Dark Sky Park
Dark skies are good for stargazing, but you'll still need to find your way around. White lights aren't allowed in the viewing area, though — even the ones on your cell phone. This affects your night vision and makes it harder to view the night sky. It's also considered bad night sky etiquette. However, you can bring a red-filtered flashlight. You can also get crafty by taking a regular flashlight and taping a piece of red cellophane or construction paper over the light.
There is a gift shop that has many of the things you need, but it helps to be prepared before you go. Bring chairs or blankets to sit on, and stock up on the snacks too — you don't want your stomach to start growling the moment the northern lights appear. Bug spray is a must as well.
You can't camp overnight at Headlands, but the viewing areas are open 24 hours a day, and you can stay there all night (as long as you're awake). At some point, though, you'll need to get some rest. There are a couple of rental houses on-site that you can rent, but they have a two-night minimum. You can also find multiple hotels available just a few miles away. If you want to drive about 10 minutes, you can also hop on a ferry to nearby Mackinac Island and stay at an elegant resort on Michigan's car-free island.