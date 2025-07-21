America's Best City For Accessible Travel Is This Revitalized Midwest Gem With Inclusive Trails And Attractions

When researching the best ways to plan your dream vacation with mobility issues and needs in mind, consider Detroit. The city is emerging as one of the most accessible travel destinations in the country, especially for those using wheelchairs. Wander, a platform for luxury accommodations and travel experiences, ranked the city as its top accessible destination, awarding it an impressive 9.7 out of 10. The rankings highlighted Detroit's perfect record on ADA compliance for public rail stations, with every station accessible. The city also stood out for its transit coverage, with about 5.53 transit stops per 100,000 people.

For national parks, there are plenty of hiking trails in America for wheelchair users. But in terms of urban hiking and accessible trails, Detroit has plenty to offer. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate that nearly two-thirds — or 61.54% — of Detroit's trails are wheelchair-accessible, making the city a top location for inclusive outdoor recreation.

To get here, you can arrive by flight at the fully-accessible Detroit Metro Airport, located about 25 minutes east of Ann Arbor. To reach Detroit, take the Detroit Air Xpress, a shuttle bus that connects the airport to the downtown area. Another option is to ride Amtrak's accessible train service to the downtown station. Once you're in the city, visit the wheelchair-friendly attractions that are barrier-free, like the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Eastern Market.